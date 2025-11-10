Basys Launches iQ Pro+: A Proprietary Payments Platform Built for Business Owners, by Payment Experts

News provided byBasys
Nov 10, 2025, 17:54 ET
From Reseller to FinTech Leader: Basys Debuts Ground-Up Innovation in Fintech
LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Basys, a leader in payment technology with over 20 years of industry leadership, proudly announces the launch of iQ Pro+, a proprietary, all-in-one payments platform engineered entirely in-house. Purpose-built to meet the real-world demands of modern business owners, iQ Pro+ marks Basys' bold shift from reselling third-party tools to delivering full-stack innovation at scale.
"This isn't just a new platform—it's a new era for Basys," said Brad Oddo, CEO at Basys. "With iQ Pro+, we've transformed from solution reseller to product creator, reimagining how payment technology should work for real businesses."
A Platform Designed for the People Who Use It
While many fintech providers focus on volume and margins, iQ Pro+ was crafted around everyday challenges—disconnected systems, clunky tools, and support that feels like a script. The result is a seamless, secure, and deeply human-centered experience.
With iQ Pro+, business owners can:
- Accept Payments Anywhere: Use the Virtual Terminal for secure transactions on any device—no hardware required.
- Streamline Invoicing & Collections: Create and track invoices, enable Simple Pay links and accept partial payments with ease.
- Automate Workflows: Set up Recurring Billing and Smart Alerts to keep cash flow predictable and operations smooth.
- Gain Control & Visibility: Manage all locations in one view, access real-time reporting and securely store customer data.
- Offer Branded, Flexible Payments: Customize customer portals, apply admin fees and ensure a consistent brand experience.
- Get Support That Shows Up: With 99% of calls answered in three rings and 90% resolved on the first call, help is always human and fast.
- Integrations That Matter: iQ Pro+ connects directly with QuickBooks (Online and Desktop), Epic and other third-party ERP platforms—making it easier to embed payments into the tools business owners already use.
Why it Matters: A SaaS Milestone for Basys
Unlike many payment providers who stitch together third-party tech, iQ Pro+ is 100% Basys-built. It's the first in a series of proprietary product investments as the company redefines its role in the fintech space—from processor to product innovator.
Explore the platform or request a demo at www.iqpro.com
About Basys
Basys is a trusted payments partner to thousands of businesses, banks and software companies across North America. Known for industry-leading service, long-term relationships and custom-fit solutions, Basys is helping businesses grow with smarter, simpler payments backed by real people who care. Learn more at www.basyspro.com.
Media Contact:
Brian Cody
Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)
Basys
[email protected]
