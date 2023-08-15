basys.ai Raises an Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Funding Round to Facilitate Seamless Prior Authorization for Health Plans and Members

News provided by

basys.ai

15 Aug, 2023, 08:06 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- basys.ai, a healthcare technology company co-founded by Harvard alumni Amber Nigam and Jie Sun in 2022 at Harvard University, is excited to announce the successful completion of its latest funding round, securing a total of $2.4 million in investments. This funding will enable basys.ai to further its mission of empowering payers to streamline processes like prior authorization and utilization management.

Continue Reading
CEO Amber Nigam (right) and COO Jie Sun (left)
CEO Amber Nigam (right) and COO Jie Sun (left)

The funding round was led by Nina Capital, a specialized venture capital firm with deep expertise at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Notable investors who also participated in the round include Eli Lilly & Co., Mayo Clinic, Two Lanterns Venture Fund, Asset Management Ventures, and Chaac Ventures.

basys.ai's platform engine, trained on over 10 million patient records and claims, automates payer policy encoding through generative AI, which allows basys.ai to achieve target savings with partners up to nine months faster than its competitors. The engine personalizes care approvals to automate up to 90% of prior authorization requests and expedite care delivery. This drives savings on both administrative and medical expenditures for health plans, flattening the cost curve for members. Additionally, to facilitate transparency and explainability, the platform automates answering member and provider queries with its generative AI chat feature.

"Streamlining prior authorization is fundamental to achieving optimal care delivery," said Mr. Nigam. "basys.ai is assisting health plans in reducing administrative burden and expenditures while improving transparency for members and providers. Our solution's dual focus on efficiency and transparency ensures health plan compliance with pending CMS, Congress, and State legislation regulating prior authorization. This funding round positions us to facilitate positive change for health plans nationwide."

By implementing objective, data-driven approvals, basys.ai aligns the incentives of key stakeholders in the prior authorization process to prioritize member interest. basys.ai plans to leverage its funding to expand strategic partnerships with health plans.

About basys.ai:

basys.ai is a healthcare platform that leverages generative AI to streamline prior authorization and utilization management. Through its platform, basys.ai enables greater transparency and fosters collaboration among healthcare insurers, providers, and other key stakeholders, with the ultimate aim of driving positive change, reducing administrative and medical costs, and improving healthcare outcomes. For more information, please visit our website and watch our TEDx Talk.

SOURCE basys.ai

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.