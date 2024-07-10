Baszucki Group Launches Metabolic Mind Fresh Start Award to Recognize Individuals Who Have Reclaimed Their Mental Health with Ketogenic Therapy

The Fresh Start Award Program will grant up to five individuals a one-time prize of $10,000 to help them reach their personal or professional goals.

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baszucki Group today announced the launch of the Metabolic Mind Fresh Start Award to empower individuals who have fought hard to win back their mental health. The Award honors the courage, strength, and resilience of individuals who have implemented ketogenic therapy to treat a serious mental illness. Awardees will receive a one-time prize of $10,000 to help them reach their goals. Applicants are welcome to apply here through August 8, 2024.

Individuals suffering from serious mental illnesses must often set aside their goals and ambitions for years or decades to focus entirely on their mental health. Even after recovery is achieved with the help of advances like metabolic psychiatry, many individuals find that the years lost to illness can make restarting their lives challenging. Fresh Start was designed to assist these individuals in pursuing their personal and professional goals.

"Our hope is that the Fresh Start Award will give individuals resources to help them pursue their goals and share their stories so that others will have the opportunity to benefit from their experiences," said Jan Ellison Baszucki, President and Founder of Baszucki Group and Metabolic Mind.

To be eligible for the Fresh Start Award, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Successfully treated a diagnosed serious mental health condition with ketogenic therapy for a minimum of four months.

Demonstrated a consistent pattern of publicly sharing their experience of mental illness and recovery.

Able to articulate a clear and ambitious personal or professional goal, such as pursuing education, starting a business or non-profit, or engaging in advocacy work.

Awardees will be selected based on the strength of their application. For more information on the Fresh Start Award Program and how to apply, please visit metabolicmind.org/fresh-start.

About Baszucki Group

Launched in 2021 by Roblox founder and Chief Executive Officer David Baszucki and best-selling author Jan Ellison Baszucki, Baszucki Group leverages private giving, impact investing, advocacy, storytelling, and community building to drive foundational change. A primary objective of Baszucki Group is to transform mental health outcomes by supporting initiatives at the intersection of metabolism, psychiatry, and neuroscience. Other focus areas include nonpartisan electoral innovations designed to restore the vitality of our democracy and regenerative agricultural practices that restart the cycles of nature to promote healthy soil, nutritious food, and a balanced climate. To learn more about metabolic approaches to mental disorders, including ketogenic therapy, visit Metabolic Mind , a nonprofit initiative of Baszucki Group.

About Metabolic Mind

Metabolic Mind, a nonprofit initiative of Baszucki Group, is transforming the study and treatment of mental disorders by exploring the connection between metabolism and brain health. Metabolic Mind leverages the science of metabolic psychiatry and personal stories to offer education, community, and hope to people struggling with mental health challenges and those who care for them.

