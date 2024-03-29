Bat Around Joins Tampa Bay Rays For 2024 Season

Bat Around Mixed Reality Experience Added to Tropicana Field's Entertainment Options

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bat Around™ announced its first MLB team partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays bringing the new game to Tropicana Field for the 2024 season. It's baseball meets video game. Hit the baseball and the computer animation plays out on the screen to gamify hitting.

Bat Around™, the mixed-reality experience that is gamifying the batting cage, announced its first MLB team partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays bringing the new game to Tropicana Field for The 2024 season.

The Bat Around mixed reality experience is located on the left field concourse at the gate 6 field level, in the newly-named Grand Slam Alley area. The batting cage features a 12-foot by 7-foot video screen where fans can see their results in real time. Play for fun and get your BAM (Bat Around Metric) score and stats in the Bat Around app.

"Fans can hit at the Trop and then not stop, by going to our Tampa Bay area locations," said Matt Farrell, Bat Around CEO. "Stepping up to the plate is an adrenaline rush that gives people of all ages and ability levels a fresh love for the game. It turns a day at the ballpark from watching to doing, and we're thrilled to help enhance the fan experience at Tropicana Field in partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays."

The Bat Around experience will be open at every home game during the 2024 season and is free to play.

"This technology is an exciting new addition at Tropicana Field," said Eric Weisberg, VP of Fan Experience with the Tampa Bay Rays. "Our fans were extremely engaged when we showcased Bat Around during our Fan Fest earlier this year and we look forward to seeing fans enjoy this new feature at the ballpark all season long."

Bat Around was inspired by 13 former MLB stars who collectively amassed nearly 30,000 hits. Among those stars is Fred McGriff, a Hall of Famer and former Ray, who is set to be inducted into the Rays Hall of Fame in September. Bat Around, powered by HitTrax, is a game for all ages and ability levels and is currently available nationally at these locations .

In the Bat Around app, players can get all their statistics, including their proprietary Bat Around Metric, or BAM, score. Plus, they can participate in challenges, see their name on the leaderboard, get pro tips and even create a digital baseball card to share. Bat Around is free to download in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Visit www.LetsBatAround.com to find where to play and get it at your location.

About Bat Around™

Bat Around is mixed-reality "sportstainment" inspired by and created with some of the greatest hitters in MLB history. Through an app and game software, Bat Around gamifies the batting cage experience for teams, players and novices, bringing fun and competition to hitting a baseball. Bat Around is powered by HitTrax. Bat Around is a product of Batting Challenge Holdings, Inc., a company specializing in sports technology mixed with innovative games. To learn more visit www.LetsBatAround.com or follow @LetsBatAround on Instagram , Facebook and X.

About The Hitting Legends Council

As the official advisory group to Bat Around, the Hitting Legends Council includes 13 former MLB stars and was created by Bat Around co-founder Clint Hurdle who notched 1,269 career MLB wins as a manager. HLC members have more than 30,000 collective professional hits, and the roster includes: Sean Casey, Jeff Cirillo, Darnell Coles, David Eckstein, Luis Gonzalez, Travis Hafner, Todd Helton, Matt Holliday, Tino Martinez, Fred McGriff, Juan Pierre, Ryan Spilborghs and Kevin Young.

SOURCE Batting Challenge Holdings, Inc.