BAT Chooses Udacity to Provide Data Engineering and Product Management Learning to Employees

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity , the global online learning platform that trains the world's workforce for the careers of the future, today announced that it has been selected as the skills training provider for employees of BAT . Initially focused on BAT's research & development and supply chain & logistics divisions, Udacity will provide training that enhances decision-making capabilities through data-generated insights, accelerating time to market for future products as well as enhanced customer experiences.

BAT has selected a number of Udacity's Nanodegree programs to grow employees' skills in data engineering and product management. These include: Business Analytics , Predictive Analytics for Business , AI Product Manager and Data Product Manager .

"At BAT, technology and digital are driving our transformational growth as we build A Better Tomorrow. As technology evolves, it's crucial that we evolve the capabilities of our team alongside it," said Martin Whitehouse, Group Head of Future Capability Development, BAT. "Enhancing our critical skills in data analytics drives our capabilities to provide differentiated insights, which means we can work faster and smarter. Nanodegree programs provide an ideal learning environment for our team, enabling them to build key skills and knowledge and then deploy them on the job."

"Reinvesting in your existing workforce is crucial to the success of any business today," said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Udacity. "Technologies are advancing at an unprecedented rate, and the best way to keep pace is to give workers the opportunity to refresh their knowledge with new learnings at regular intervals. We've seen many top corporations embrace this way of thinking, and are pleased to recognize another of these companies in our new relationship with BAT."

For more information on how Udacity is skilling today's workforce for the skills of tomorrow, please visit udacity.com .

About Udacity

Udacity is a global, online training platform powering digital transformation and accelerated time-to-market initiatives for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. Udacity programs provide industry-created practitioner skills through a series of "Nanodegree" programs consisting of online courses and real-world projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity collaborates with expert instructors and over 200 global industry partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com .

Media Contact

Consort Partners for Udacity

[email protected]

SOURCE Udacity

Related Links

http://www.udacity.com

