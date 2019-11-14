Bat Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bat Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), an emerging used luxurious car rental service provider headquartered in Beijing, China, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Mr. Jiaxi Gao, CEO and President of Bat Group, Inc., comments, "We are pleased to report our financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we generated income of $1,505,508 from operating lease, an increase of $1,267,931 from $237,577 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was a result of our continuous efforts in growing our luxurious car rental business. We will continue to allocate our resources into our growth as we plan to increase our inventory of high-end cars and expand our operations into other cities in China. We are optimistic that customers will respond positively to our brand and high-quality services as we continue our expansion."

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Highlights

Income from operating lease increased by 301% to $0.56 million , from $0.14 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 .

increased by 301% to , from for the three months ended . Net loss was $0.39 million , as compared with net loss of $0.64 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 .

was , as compared with net loss of for the three months ended . Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.05 , as compared with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.13 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 .

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Highlights

Income from operating lease increased by 534% to $1.51 million , from $0.24 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

increased by 534% to , from for the nine months ended . Net income from discontinued operations was $nil, as compared with $10.07 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

was $nil, as compared with for the nine months ended . Net loss was $3.26 million , as compared with net income of $8.48 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

was , as compared with net income of for the nine months ended . Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.46 , compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.90 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Income from operating lease

Income from operating lease increased by $0.42 million, or 301% to $0.56 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $0.14 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to increased number of owned used luxurious cars, and diversified lease income generated from both owned cars and leased cars.

Operating lease expenses

The cost of operating lease was comprised of car related expenses arising from lease of cars. With diversified lease income generated from leased cars which was launched in January 2019, the Company recorded car related expenses of $0.34 million.

Depreciation expenses on operating lease assets

The depreciation expenses on operating lease assets increased by $0.05 million to $0.08 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was mainly caused by the Company's continuous investments in used luxurious cars. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had eleven used luxurious cars, as compared with six cars as of September 30, 2018.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by $0.18 million, or 25%, to $0.56 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, from $0.74 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Operating expenses primarily consisted of salary and employee surcharge, office rental expense, business tax and surcharge, changes in fair value of other noncurrent liabilities, professional service fees, and other office supplies. The decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease of legal and consulting expenses of $0.19 million, as the Company incurred less financing and investing transactions during the period.

Net loss and basic and diluted loss per share

Net loss was $0.39 million for the three months ended September 30, 3019, as compared with net loss of $0.64 million for three months ended September 30, 2018. Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.05 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.13 for three months ended September 30, 2019.



Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Income from operating lease

Income from operating lease increased by $1.27 million, or 534% to $1.51 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 from $0.24 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to increased number of owned used luxurious cars, and diversified lease income generated from both owned cars and leased cars.

Operating lease expenses

The cost of operating lease was comprised of car related expenses arising from lease of cars. With diversified lease income generated from leased cars which was launched in January 2019, the Company recorded car related expenses of $0.88 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Depreciation expenses on operating lease assets

The depreciation expenses on operating lease assets increased by $0.14 million, or 289% to $0.19 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from $0.05 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was mainly caused by the Company's continuous investments in used luxurious cars. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had eleven used luxurious cars, as compared with six cars as of September 30, 2018.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $1.99 million, or 123% to $3.60 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from $1.61 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Operating expenses primarily consisted of salary and employee surcharge, office rental expense, business tax and surcharge, changes in fair value of other noncurrent liabilities, professional service fees, and other office supplies. The increase was mainly attributable to the combined effects of an increase of promotion expenses of $0.14 million, an increase of car-related expenses of $0.11 million, an increase of legal and consulting expenses of $0.21 million as a result of the issuance of 502,391 restricted shares as compensation to service providers, and expenses incurred for the registered direct offerings in April and May 2019, consisting of an increase of audit related fees of $0.18 million, an increase of commission of $0.1 million to a third party vendor for referral of underwriters, and other expenses of $0.34 million.

Net income from discontinued operations

During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the net income was comprised of a net income of $0.28 million from discontinued operations of microcredit service and a gain of $9.79 million from disposal of the discontinued operations of microcredit service.

Net (loss) income and basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share

Net loss was $3.26 million for the nine months ended September 30, 3019, as compared with net income of $8.48 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.46 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.90 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, which was the net effect of basic and diluted loss per share of $0.36 attributable to continuing operations, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.26 attributable to discontinued operations.

Cash Flows

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.50 million, as compared with $1.48 million as of December 31, 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.98 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $0.63 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Net cash used in investing activities was $5.38 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $4.51 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $7.40 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $4.89 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

About Bat Group, Inc.

Bat Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) is an emerging used luxurious car rental service provider in China. The used luxurious car business is conducted under the brand name "BatCar" by the Company's VIE entity, Tianxing Kunlun Technology Co. Ltd, from its headquarters in Beijing. Utilizing a streamlined, digital, transaction process, the Company endeavors to provide the best possible rental experience for its customers. For more information please visit ir.imbatcar.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bat Group, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

BAT GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















September 30,



December 31,



2019



2018



(Unaudited)





ASSETS









Cash

$ 1,496,797



$ 1,484,116 Loans receivable from third parties



1,451,608





- Due from related parties



476,975





- Other current assets



177,345





87,922 Total current assets



3,602,725





1,572,038















Investment security



200,000





- Investments in equity investees



840,536





- Investments in financial products



1,000,000





- Loan receivable from a third party, noncurrent



49,031





- Property and equipment, net



4,320





5,524 Right-of-use lease assets, net



55,283





- Operating lease assets, net



2,529,976





1,634,018 Total noncurrent assets



4,679,146





1,639,542















Total Assets

$ 8,281,871



$ 3,211,580















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Advances from customers

$ 101,640



$ 6,208 Third parties loans



2,136,363





218,100 Due to related parties



16,345





- Advance of subscription from shareholders



588,000





- Other current liabilities



288,407





185,049 Total current liabilities



3,130,755





409,357















Related party loan, noncurrent



148,495





- Total noncurrent liabilities



148,495





-















Total Liabilities



3,279,250





409,357















Commitments and Contingencies





























Shareholders' Equity













Series A Preferred Stock (par value $0.001 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized at

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; nil shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)



-





- Series B Preferred Stock (par value $0.001 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized at

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; nil shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)



-





- Common stock (par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 8,646,297

and 5,023,906 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively)*



8,646





5,024 Additional paid-in capital



34,299,372





28,765,346 Accumulated deficit



(28,719,598)





(25,457,090) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(585,313)





(511,057) Total BAT Group, Inc.'s Shareholders' Equity



5,003,107





2,802,223















Non-controlling loss



(486)





- Total Equity



5,002,621





2,802,223 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 8,281,871



$ 3,211,580

BAT GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME















For the Three Months Ended September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018























Income from operating lease

$ 564,614



$ 140,856



$ 1,505,508



$ 237,577































Operating expenses





























Operating lease expenses



344,310





-





877,320





- Depreciation expenses on operating lease assets



83,806





35,336





185,985





47,794 Total lease expenses



428,116





35,336





1,063,305





47,794































Selling, general, and administrative expenses



556,430





741,762





3,596,706





1,615,039 Changes in fair value of noncurrent liabilities



-





-





-





166,540 Impairment on operating lease assets



-





-





96,318





- Total operating expenses



984,546





777,098





4,756,329





1,829,373































Other income (expenses), net





























Interest income (expenses)



27,089





2,216





(12,173)





2,531 Total other income (expenses), net



27,089





2,216





(12,173)





2,531































Net loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(392,843)





(634,026)





(3,262,994)





(1,589,265)































Income tax expenses



-





(991)





-





(1,011) Net loss from continuing operations



(392,843)





(635,017)





(3,262,994)





(1,590,276)































Net income from discontinued operations



-





-





-





10,072,629































Net (loss) income



(392,843)





(635,017)





(3,262,994)





8,482,353































Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



5





-





(486)





-































Net (loss) income attributable to BAT Group, Inc.'s Shareholders

$ (392,848)



$ (635,017)



$ (3,262,508)



$ 8,482,353































Comprehensive (loss) income





























Net (loss) income

$ (392,843)



$ (635,017)



$ (3,262,994)



$ 8,482,353 Foreign currency translation adjustment



(57,232)





211,638





(74,256)





94,553 Reclassified to net income from discontinued operations



-





-





-





(125,220) Total comprehensive (loss) income



(450,075)





(423,379)





(3,337,250)





8,451,686 Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests



5





-





(486)





- Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to BAT Group, Inc.

$ (450,080)



$ 9,386,183



$ (3,336,764)



$ 8,451,686 (Loss) income per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.05)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.46)



$ 1.90 Net loss per share from continuing operations – basic and diluted

$ (0.05)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.46)



$ (0.36) Net income per share from discontinued operations – basic and diluted

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 2.26































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Basic and Diluted



8,646,297





4,919,122





7,122,560





4,458,093

BAT GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019



2018











Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net (loss) income

$ (3,262,994)



$ 8,482,353 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation of operating lease assets



185,985





58,854 Depreciation of property and equipment



1,741





572 Impairment on an operating lease asset



96,318





12,202 Gain on disposal of operating lease asset



(7,851)





- Restricted shares issued to service providers



884,209





- Gain on disposal of discontinued operations



-





(9,794,873) Shares issued for settlement against legal proceedings



-





943,860 Changes in fair value of noncurrent liabilities



-





166,540 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Other current assets



(95,824)





(1,047,300) Right-of-use lease assets, net



(57,497)





- Advances from customers



99,490





- Due to related parties



17,000





- Other current liabilities



155,561





92,668 Other noncurrent liabilities



-





(1,311,000) Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations



-





1,769,566 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities



(1,983,862)





(626,558)















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Purchases of property and equipment



(707)





(5,945) Purchases of operating lease assets



(2,079,115)





(1,882,476) Proceeds from disposal of operating lease assets



335,111





122,481 Investment in one investment security



(200,000)





- Investments in equity investees



(884,225)





- Investments in financial products



(1,000,000)





- Due from a related party



(18,299)







Loans to third parties



(1,540,758)





(1,473,458) Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operations



-





500,000 Cash in connection with discontinued operations



-





(499,496) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations



-





(1,270,070) Net Cash Used in by Investing Activities



(5,387,993)





(4,508,964)















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Borrowings from third parties



2,294,781





1,473,458 Repayments of borrowings to third parties



(291,401)





- Borrowings from a related party



154,482





153,485 Advance of subscription fees from shareholders



588,000





- Cash raised in registered direct offering, net of transaction costs



4,653,440





- Cash raised in private placement of common stocks



-





3,265,370 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities



7,399,262





4,892,313















Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash



(14,726)





(277,787)















Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash



12,681





(520,996) Cash at Beginning of Period



1,484,116





1,359,630 Cash at End of Period

$ 1,496,797



$ 838,634















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information













Cash paid for interest expense

$ 20,621



$ -















Supplemental disclosure of Non-cash financing activities













Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$ 64,241



$ -

