Bat Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Nov 14, 2019, 17:00 ET
BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bat Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), an emerging used luxurious car rental service provider headquartered in Beijing, China, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Mr. Jiaxi Gao, CEO and President of Bat Group, Inc., comments, "We are pleased to report our financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we generated income of $1,505,508 from operating lease, an increase of $1,267,931 from $237,577 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was a result of our continuous efforts in growing our luxurious car rental business. We will continue to allocate our resources into our growth as we plan to increase our inventory of high-end cars and expand our operations into other cities in China. We are optimistic that customers will respond positively to our brand and high-quality services as we continue our expansion."
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Highlights
- Income from operating lease increased by 301% to $0.56 million, from $0.14 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
- Net loss was $0.39 million, as compared with net loss of $0.64 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
- Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.05, as compared with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.13 for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Highlights
- Income from operating lease increased by 534% to $1.51 million, from $0.24 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
- Net income from discontinued operations was $nil, as compared with $10.07 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
- Net loss was $3.26 million, as compared with net income of $8.48 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
- Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.46, compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.90 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Income from operating lease
Income from operating lease increased by $0.42 million, or 301% to $0.56 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $0.14 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to increased number of owned used luxurious cars, and diversified lease income generated from both owned cars and leased cars.
Operating lease expenses
The cost of operating lease was comprised of car related expenses arising from lease of cars. With diversified lease income generated from leased cars which was launched in January 2019, the Company recorded car related expenses of $0.34 million.
Depreciation expenses on operating lease assets
The depreciation expenses on operating lease assets increased by $0.05 million to $0.08 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was mainly caused by the Company's continuous investments in used luxurious cars. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had eleven used luxurious cars, as compared with six cars as of September 30, 2018.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by $0.18 million, or 25%, to $0.56 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, from $0.74 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Operating expenses primarily consisted of salary and employee surcharge, office rental expense, business tax and surcharge, changes in fair value of other noncurrent liabilities, professional service fees, and other office supplies. The decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease of legal and consulting expenses of $0.19 million, as the Company incurred less financing and investing transactions during the period.
Net loss and basic and diluted loss per share
Net loss was $0.39 million for the three months ended September 30, 3019, as compared with net loss of $0.64 million for three months ended September 30, 2018. Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.05 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.13 for three months ended September 30, 2019.
Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Income from operating lease
Income from operating lease increased by $1.27 million, or 534% to $1.51 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 from $0.24 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to increased number of owned used luxurious cars, and diversified lease income generated from both owned cars and leased cars.
Operating lease expenses
The cost of operating lease was comprised of car related expenses arising from lease of cars. With diversified lease income generated from leased cars which was launched in January 2019, the Company recorded car related expenses of $0.88 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Depreciation expenses on operating lease assets
The depreciation expenses on operating lease assets increased by $0.14 million, or 289% to $0.19 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from $0.05 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was mainly caused by the Company's continuous investments in used luxurious cars. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had eleven used luxurious cars, as compared with six cars as of September 30, 2018.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $1.99 million, or 123% to $3.60 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from $1.61 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Operating expenses primarily consisted of salary and employee surcharge, office rental expense, business tax and surcharge, changes in fair value of other noncurrent liabilities, professional service fees, and other office supplies. The increase was mainly attributable to the combined effects of an increase of promotion expenses of $0.14 million, an increase of car-related expenses of $0.11 million, an increase of legal and consulting expenses of $0.21 million as a result of the issuance of 502,391 restricted shares as compensation to service providers, and expenses incurred for the registered direct offerings in April and May 2019, consisting of an increase of audit related fees of $0.18 million, an increase of commission of $0.1 million to a third party vendor for referral of underwriters, and other expenses of $0.34 million.
Net income from discontinued operations
During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the net income was comprised of a net income of $0.28 million from discontinued operations of microcredit service and a gain of $9.79 million from disposal of the discontinued operations of microcredit service.
Net (loss) income and basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share
Net loss was $3.26 million for the nine months ended September 30, 3019, as compared with net income of $8.48 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.46 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.90 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, which was the net effect of basic and diluted loss per share of $0.36 attributable to continuing operations, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.26 attributable to discontinued operations.
Cash Flows
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.50 million, as compared with $1.48 million as of December 31, 2018.
Net cash used in operating activities was $1.98 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $0.63 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Net cash used in investing activities was $5.38 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $4.51 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Net cash provided by financing activities was $7.40 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $4.89 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
About Bat Group, Inc.
Bat Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) is an emerging used luxurious car rental service provider in China.
|
BAT GROUP, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Cash
|
$
|
1,496,797
|
$
|
1,484,116
|
Loans receivable from third parties
|
1,451,608
|
-
|
Due from related parties
|
476,975
|
-
|
Other current assets
|
177,345
|
87,922
|
Total current assets
|
3,602,725
|
1,572,038
|
Investment security
|
200,000
|
-
|
Investments in equity investees
|
840,536
|
-
|
Investments in financial products
|
1,000,000
|
-
|
Loan receivable from a third party, noncurrent
|
49,031
|
-
|
Property and equipment, net
|
4,320
|
5,524
|
Right-of-use lease assets, net
|
55,283
|
-
|
Operating lease assets, net
|
2,529,976
|
1,634,018
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
4,679,146
|
1,639,542
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
8,281,871
|
$
|
3,211,580
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Advances from customers
|
$
|
101,640
|
$
|
6,208
|
Third parties loans
|
2,136,363
|
218,100
|
Due to related parties
|
16,345
|
-
|
Advance of subscription from shareholders
|
588,000
|
-
|
Other current liabilities
|
288,407
|
185,049
|
Total current liabilities
|
3,130,755
|
409,357
|
Related party loan, noncurrent
|
148,495
|
-
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
148,495
|
-
|
Total Liabilities
|
3,279,250
|
409,357
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Series A Preferred Stock (par value $0.001 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized at
|
-
|
-
|
Series B Preferred Stock (par value $0.001 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized at
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock (par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 8,646,297
|
8,646
|
5,024
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
34,299,372
|
28,765,346
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(28,719,598)
|
(25,457,090)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(585,313)
|
(511,057)
|
Total BAT Group, Inc.'s Shareholders' Equity
|
5,003,107
|
2,802,223
|
Non-controlling loss
|
(486)
|
-
|
Total Equity
|
5,002,621
|
2,802,223
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
8,281,871
|
$
|
3,211,580
|
BAT GROUP, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
For the
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Income from operating lease
|
$
|
564,614
|
$
|
140,856
|
$
|
1,505,508
|
$
|
237,577
|
Operating expenses
|
Operating lease expenses
|
344,310
|
-
|
877,320
|
-
|
Depreciation expenses on operating lease assets
|
83,806
|
35,336
|
185,985
|
47,794
|
Total lease expenses
|
428,116
|
35,336
|
1,063,305
|
47,794
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
556,430
|
741,762
|
3,596,706
|
1,615,039
|
Changes in fair value of noncurrent liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
166,540
|
Impairment on operating lease assets
|
-
|
-
|
96,318
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
984,546
|
777,098
|
4,756,329
|
1,829,373
|
Other income (expenses), net
|
Interest income (expenses)
|
27,089
|
2,216
|
(12,173)
|
2,531
|
Total other income (expenses), net
|
27,089
|
2,216
|
(12,173)
|
2,531
|
Net loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|
(392,843)
|
(634,026)
|
(3,262,994)
|
(1,589,265)
|
Income tax expenses
|
-
|
(991)
|
-
|
(1,011)
|
Net loss from continuing operations
|
(392,843)
|
(635,017)
|
(3,262,994)
|
(1,590,276)
|
Net income from discontinued operations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10,072,629
|
Net (loss) income
|
(392,843)
|
(635,017)
|
(3,262,994)
|
8,482,353
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
5
|
-
|
(486)
|
-
|
Net (loss) income attributable to BAT Group, Inc.'s Shareholders
|
$
|
(392,848)
|
$
|
(635,017)
|
$
|
(3,262,508)
|
$
|
8,482,353
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(392,843)
|
$
|
(635,017)
|
$
|
(3,262,994)
|
$
|
8,482,353
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(57,232)
|
211,638
|
(74,256)
|
94,553
|
Reclassified to net income from discontinued operations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(125,220)
|
Total comprehensive (loss) income
|
(450,075)
|
(423,379)
|
(3,337,250)
|
8,451,686
|
Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
5
|
-
|
(486)
|
-
|
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to BAT Group, Inc.
|
$
|
(450,080)
|
$
|
9,386,183
|
$
|
(3,336,764)
|
$
|
8,451,686
|
(Loss) income per share - basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
$
|
(0.46)
|
$
|
1.90
|
Net loss per share from continuing operations – basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
$
|
(0.46)
|
$
|
(0.36)
|
Net income per share from discontinued operations – basic and diluted
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
2.26
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Basic and Diluted
|
8,646,297
|
4,919,122
|
7,122,560
|
4,458,093
|
BAT GROUP, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(3,262,994)
|
$
|
8,482,353
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation of operating lease assets
|
185,985
|
58,854
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
1,741
|
572
|
Impairment on an operating lease asset
|
96,318
|
12,202
|
Gain on disposal of operating lease asset
|
(7,851)
|
-
|
Restricted shares issued to service providers
|
884,209
|
-
|
Gain on disposal of discontinued operations
|
-
|
(9,794,873)
|
Shares issued for settlement against legal proceedings
|
-
|
943,860
|
Changes in fair value of noncurrent liabilities
|
-
|
166,540
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Other current assets
|
(95,824)
|
(1,047,300)
|
Right-of-use lease assets, net
|
(57,497)
|
-
|
Advances from customers
|
99,490
|
-
|
Due to related parties
|
17,000
|
-
|
Other current liabilities
|
155,561
|
92,668
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
-
|
(1,311,000)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations
|
-
|
1,769,566
|
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|
(1,983,862)
|
(626,558)
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(707)
|
(5,945)
|
Purchases of operating lease assets
|
(2,079,115)
|
(1,882,476)
|
Proceeds from disposal of operating lease assets
|
335,111
|
122,481
|
Investment in one investment security
|
(200,000)
|
-
|
Investments in equity investees
|
(884,225)
|
-
|
Investments in financial products
|
(1,000,000)
|
-
|
Due from a related party
|
(18,299)
|
Loans to third parties
|
(1,540,758)
|
(1,473,458)
|
Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operations
|
-
|
500,000
|
Cash in connection with discontinued operations
|
-
|
(499,496)
|
Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
|
-
|
(1,270,070)
|
Net Cash Used in by Investing Activities
|
(5,387,993)
|
(4,508,964)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
Borrowings from third parties
|
2,294,781
|
1,473,458
|
Repayments of borrowings to third parties
|
(291,401)
|
-
|
Borrowings from a related party
|
154,482
|
153,485
|
Advance of subscription fees from shareholders
|
588,000
|
-
|
Cash raised in registered direct offering, net of transaction costs
|
4,653,440
|
-
|
Cash raised in private placement of common stocks
|
-
|
3,265,370
|
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
|
7,399,262
|
4,892,313
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
|
(14,726)
|
(277,787)
|
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash
|
12,681
|
(520,996)
|
Cash at Beginning of Period
|
1,484,116
|
1,359,630
|
Cash at End of Period
|
$
|
1,496,797
|
$
|
838,634
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|
Cash paid for interest expense
|
$
|
20,621
|
$
|
-
|
Supplemental disclosure of Non-cash financing activities
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
|
$
|
64,241
|
$
|
-
