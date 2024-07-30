Batbox Announces Series A Funding & U.S. Expansion Plans

Baseball eatertainment concept expanding to major U.S. cities

DALLAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batbox , a groundbreaking baseball entertainment concept, has closed its $7.3 million Series A funding round, attracting investments from notable entities in the U.S. and Mexico, including EMERGING Fund and MG Partners. This capital infusion will drive the company's growth strategy, with plans to establish over 25 locations in the U.S. by 2030 including cities like Dallas, Houston and Boston, and other major league baseball markets.

Batbox is a social and tech-infused baseball "eatertainment" concept that combines hospitality, sports, and an immersive baseball experience. They utilize Strikezon, a proprietary baseball simulator technology, to provide a realistic and engaging experience designed for people of all ages to enjoy, unwind, and compete with their friends and family in a dynamic, social, and competitive atmosphere.

Since its inception in 2019, Batbox has achieved remarkable success in Mexico. Their proven track record is built on a winning formula integrating state-of-the-art technology with an exceptional hospitality experience.

"Our immersive simulators and high-quality service have made Batbox a popular destination across Mexico, with a growing number of locations showcasing our ability to attract diverse audiences and create memorable experiences," said Jose Vargas, Founder and CEO of Batbox. "This success is a testament to our innovative approach and our commitment to delivering excellence."

The U.S. presents a prime opportunity for Batbox's expansion due to its deep-rooted baseball culture and extensive market potential. With baseball being a national pastime and a major sport in the country with over 150 million fans, the U.S. market is ripe for innovative concepts like Batbox.

"While baseball enjoys a rich history and a passionate fan base, there has been a significant gap in immersive, interactive experiences that rejuvenate the sport, said Craig Winning, COO of Batbox. "Batbox addresses this gap by offering a fun and exciting alternative, providing a fresh approach for both baseball enthusiasts and entertainment fans alike."

In groups of up to 18 players per bay, customers can compete in teams in a full 3, 6, or 9-inning ball game or challenge their friends in a Home-Run Derby or pitching contest. All the while, they can cheer for their favorite sports team and enjoy an elevated food and beverage offering in a high-energy, vibrant environment.

The company's first U.S. venue is set to debut in Addison, Texas, in early 2025. It will feature 10 baseball simulators and a 13,000 sq ft sports bar, catering to a broad audience—from baseball enthusiasts and casual players to families and corporate teams—seeking engaging and social experiences that go beyond traditional restaurants or sports venues.

Similar entertainment concepts have successfully transformed other sports by enhancing fan engagement and attracting new markets. Batbox aims to replicate this success in baseball by offering a similar level of innovation and engagement, leading to significant growth and market expansion.

