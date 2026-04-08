Batch Downtime Is Costing Food Manufacturers Millions in Lost Output

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food and beverage manufacturers are facing rising costs, labor constraints, and increasing demand variability. But according to operational experts at Cornerstone Consulting Organization (CCO), the largest source of lost production isn't labor or equipment—it's time hiding in plain sight. That time exists between batches.

Cornerstone Consulting Organization Cornerstone Consulting Organization

CCO has identified a widespread issue in food and beverage operations: "batch downtime"—the gap between when one production run ends and the next begins. Driven by cleaning delays, staging inefficiencies, and uncoordinated preparation, these gaps can consume 10–20% of available production time.

"The time between batches is where companies lose enormous capacity—and most don't even see it," said Bill Currence, Managing Partner at Cornerstone Consulting Organization. "They're investing in new equipment while leaving hours of production on the floor every day."

Small Time Losses, Massive Financial Impact

Even minor inefficiencies compound quickly. For a mid-sized facility running multiple lines across three shifts, recovering just 15 minutes per batch transition can translate into millions of dollars in annual production value—without adding headcount, expanding the facility, or purchasing new equipment.

CCO estimates that eliminating batch downtime can unlock the equivalent of one to two additional production hours per shift.

The Physics Haven't Changed — Only the Visibility

While food manufacturers often view their operations as fundamentally different from discrete manufacturing, CCO emphasizes that the same principles still apply: flow, constraints, and throughput.

"Whether you're producing 100 parts per hour or thousands of pounds in a batch, the physics are identical," Currence said. "Batch systems simply hide inefficiencies in ways most metrics don't capture."

From Hidden Loss to Competitive Advantage

Leading manufacturers treat batch environments as synchronized systems—where preparation, production, and changeover operate as a continuous flow. This includes staging the next batch during production, standardizing changeovers, and aligning labor and materials in real time.

"When you eliminate the gaps and align the system, output increases immediately," Currence said. "It shows up in days, not months."

An Integrated Approach to Unlocking Capacity

CCO supports manufacturers through operational performance improvement, workforce solutions, and technical training:

Operational performance and throughput optimization: www.ccoconsulting.com

Flexible staffing and workforce deployment: www.premierstaffingsolution.com

Technical training and workforce development: https://www.techtransfer.com

About Cornerstone Consulting Organization

Cornerstone Consulting Organization (CCO), headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, specializes in operational excellence, supply chain optimization, workforce deployment, and enterprise transformation. The organization has supported more than 600 companies globally. Contact CCO

Media Contact

Kerri Hitchcock | SVP, Marketing & Sales

[email protected]| 248.310.0606

www.ccoconsulting.com | (888) 324-4808

SOURCE Cornerstone Consulting Organization