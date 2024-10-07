Batch Freight Fixes Broken Supply Chain Operations with ATLAS AI TMS

ATLAS is the Most Powerful AI Transportation Management System Ever

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batch Freight (BATCH), a leader in logistics innovation, is excited to announce the upcoming subscription base offering of its next generation transportation management system (TMS), ATLAS. BATCH has invested $200M to develop the TMS and, over the last 5 years, battle tested ATLAS to automate the transportation of over 750,000 drayage and truckload shipments under NEXT . Now, the Advanced Trucking & Logistics Automation System (ATLAS) is set to become available to enterprise shippers and brokerages in Q1 2025.

Powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), ATLAS is designed to streamline the shipment lifecycle, offering unparalleled automation with minimal human intervention.

ATLAS stands out as the best human-to-machine interface for drayage and truckload operators. It enables users to automate and optimize their shipment journeys efficiently, minimizing manual input while maximizing operational productivity. Key features of ATLAS include intelligent pricing, contract management, smart jobbing, carrier scorecarding, accessorial predictions, and advanced document management capabilities.

One of ATLAS's hallmark features is its intelligent pricing algorithm, which utilizes a sophisticated Gradient Boosted Decision Tree model. This model evaluates over 650 signals derived from years of data to determine the fair price of each load. As a result, users can optimize their unit economics and enhance network throughput, receiving real-time carrier cost estimates during load creation.

ATLAS automates the load optimization process through its innovative 'Smart Jobbing' feature. This functionality enables the bundling of multiple loads into a single job, maximizing routing efficiency. According to BATCH's CTO, Mirna Kusalovic, "By employing algorithms that manage appointments and facilitate bundled matches between outbound and inbound loads, ATLAS considers terminal, warehouse, and yard restrictions and operating hours, creating increased revenue for carrier partners and reduces carbon emissions by minimizing empty miles."

The system's dispatch algorithms further ensure operational excellence by factoring in a carrier's historical driving data, completion rates, safety records, and personal preferences. This ensures that the most suitable carrier is matched with the right load at the optimal time, maximizing on-time delivery rates

Drayage and truckload shipments frequently encounter exceptions, or accessorials, leading to significant inefficiencies across the supply chain. ATLAS addresses this challenge with its real-time tracking and automated accessorial predictions. By capturing shipment state changes and inferring accessorial occurrences, ATLAS empowers users to accurately bill customers and facilitate carrier payments.

Additionally, ATLAS employs machine learning through optical character recognition (OCR) to streamline document validation processes. By automatically detecting and flagging mismatches in load documentation, users can quickly resolve errors in collaboration with carriers and facilities, transforming what is typically a labor-intensive reconciliation process into an efficient operation.

Beyond these core features, ATLAS is integrated with several advanced automation tools, including terminal and warehouse integrations, real-time GPS tracking, geofenced arrival and departure notifications, and proactive email alerts. These capabilities ensure that all stakeholders in the supply chain remain informed and connected throughout the shipment process.

BATCH's ATLAS TMS is set to redefine how shippers and brokerages manage their logistics operations. By embracing AI and automation, users can look forward to increased efficiency, cost savings, and enhanced service levels.

For more information about ATLAS and to stay updated on the public launch, visit batchfreight.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Batch Freight: BATCH is the parent company of NEXT, CDL, and Hickory Transportation Services. BATCH is committed to transforming the logistics industry through innovative technology solutions that streamline operations and enhance efficiency. With a focus on leveraging AI and machine learning, BATCH is dedicated to empowering shippers and brokerages to thrive in a competitive market.

