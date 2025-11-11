BatchData Launches BatchRank: Revolutionary AI Technology That Predicts Which Homes Will Sell Before They Hit the Market

New predictive intelligence tool achieves 63% accuracy in identifying future home sellers, transforming how real estate professionals find and engage prospects

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BatchData, a leading property data platform serving thousands of real estate professionals nationwide, today announced the launch of BatchRank, an artificial intelligence powered scoring system that predicts which properties are likely to sell in the next 6-12 months. This groundbreaking technology marks a fundamental shift in the real estate industry from reactive data analysis to proactive market prediction.

Data-driven decisions, not guesswork. BatchRank delivers real-time propensity scores, turning your property list into a prioritized action plan.

BatchRank analyzes over 800 different data points for every residential property in the United States, including ownership history, financial indicators, building permits, and neighborhood trends. The system then assigns each property a score from 0 to 100, indicating its likelihood to sell soon.

"For decades, real estate professionals, investors and service providers have been playing a numbers game, marketing to thousands of homeowners hoping to find the few who are actually planning to sell," said Ivo Draginov, co-founder of BatchData. "Instead of wasting time on spray and pray marketing tactics, our clients can now focus their efforts on the homeowners who are genuinely likely to make a move."

The technology has demonstrated remarkable accuracy in testing. When BatchRank identifies a property as having high selling potential, it's correct more than 6 out of 10 times. The system successfully identifies nearly 64% of all properties that eventually sell.

The implications extend far beyond traditional real estate sales. Mortgage lenders can identify potential borrowers before they start home shopping. Insurance companies can engage with homeowners early in their moving process. Home service providers, from roofers to moving companies, can time their outreach when homeowners are most likely to invest in improvements or services.

"This isn't just another data filter or lead generation tool," Ivo Draginov added. "BatchRank represents a complete reimagining of how businesses connect with customers in the property ecosystem. We're giving companies the ability to see around corners and get ahead of the market."

Early adopters report dramatic improvements in efficiency and return on investment. Real estate investors using BatchRank have reduced their prospecting time by up to 80% while increasing their conversion rates. A high-volume investor from Houston, TX noted that focusing marketing efforts exclusively on high-scoring properties delivered over 9x return on investment compared to traditional marketing efforts.

BatchRank is available immediately through BatchData's platform, with integration options for CRM systems and enterprise applications.

About BatchData: BatchData is a leading provider of property data and predictive intelligence for the real estate industry. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, BatchData transforms massive-scale data into actionable outcomes, helping professionals across real estate, mortgage, insurance, and home services work smarter, reduce waste, and close more deals.

