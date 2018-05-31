Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group

"While the rate, pace and promise of technological innovation has never been greater, storytelling that creates meaningful awareness and builds trust has never been harder," said Bill Bourdon, partner and president, Bateman Group. "With Caleb leading our digital strategy, we're in a better position help our clients make an impact by connecting their stories with the conversations and communities that matter."

Previously Chief Strategy Officer of Free Range, the storytelling and innovation firm, Bushner has led marketing programs ranging from award-winning brand awareness campaigns to sophisticated omnichannel analysis and optimization strategies for startups and Fortune 500 businesses, including JPMorgan Chase, Rainforest Alliance, Mattel, The United Way and Kraft. Prior to Free Range, he served as the associate director of Digitas' social media and influencer team for Taco Bell.

Under Bushner's leadership, Bateman Group's expanded digital team will offer clients new digital products and services designed to integrate with and extend their existing investment in PR, content marketing and thought leadership. All existing and future digital and social media programs will continue to be powered by Bateman Group's research and analytics system for measuring and improving impact on: brand awareness and trust; market position and valuation; employee recruitment and retention; and customer acquisition. Bushner and the digital team will be part of the agency's Content Studio with the oversight of longtime marketing leader and Bateman Group EVP Paula Cavagnaro.

"As a forward-looking agency, Bateman Group has long understood that for stories to move minds and markets, they need to meet audiences on their terms," said Caleb Bushner, vice president of digital strategy, Bateman Group. "Bateman Group clients have incredible solutions for some of the industry's (and the world's) biggest challenges, and our services and strategic counsel help them amplify that impact by growing relevant audiences across the digital landscape. By bolstering our Content Studio with new digital products and services, all of our programs will be that much more effective and our clients that much more successful."

About Bateman Group, Inc.

Based in San Francisco and New York City, Bateman Group is a strategic communications agency that integrates PR, content marketing, digital and analytics to help technology and consumer brands turn innovation into market leadership. For more information, visit www.bateman-group.com.

