Bateman Group is Now Mission North

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bateman Group today announced the company has rebranded as Mission North with a change in executive leadership. Longtime co-owners Bill Bourdon and Tyler Perry have been appointed co-CEOs and will lead the agency with Shannon Hutto, co-owner and general manager of West Coast operations. Bateman Group CEO and Founder Fred Bateman has sold his majority ownership to his partners and is departing the company to return to independent consulting. In addition, the company appointed three new members to its executive team: Nicole Messier, EVP and general manager of East Coast; Gillian Davis, head of people; and Michael Andrews, CFO.

Mission North is a communications agency for the companies shaping our future. The agency takes an audience-first approach to guide technology companies at every stage through the most pivotal moments impacting the brand and business. With the increasing challenge of capturing audience attention across the onslaught of screens, devices and content, it's never been harder for companies to capture audience attention. Mission North helps them overcome this challenge by combining PR, digital marketing and social media to drive engaging and impactful campaigns across earned, owned and paid media.

"We're grateful for Fred's founding vision to create a different kind of agency and a progressive workplace culture," said Bill Bourdon, co-CEO of Mission North. "While rebranding, we landed on the Mission North name because it embodies our intention to make a positive impact, and is symbolic of the trusted direction we give to our clients. The entire team here is energized by the opportunity to help companies navigate the new attention economy with stories and campaigns that inspire their audiences."

"I'm proud of the outsized impact we've made together since I founded Bateman Group in 2003 – not only through our client work as one of the most trusted brands in strategic communications, but also within our communities by always giving back," said Fred Bateman, departing founder and CEO of Bateman Group. "The strength of the business and leadership team is providing me the right time to step away and practice the craft I love on a smaller scale working more closely with the technology leaders of tomorrow."

Continued Growth and Expansion

This rebrand falls on the heels of another year of positive growth and expansion for the agency. The company grew headcount to more than 80 full-time employees spanning its San Francisco, New York and new Portland, Oregon, offices while maintaining 85% employee retention nationwide.

Mission North finishes 2019 with 15% year-over-year revenue growth, supporting integrated brand storytelling for a wealth of new clients such as Expensify, Flatiron School and Zeus Living, and expanding partnerships with existing clients like Betterment, Ginkgo Bioworks, Google and LinkedIn. New client partners like Andela, Gemini, Honey and Motif Foodworks bolstered the agency's 102% annual growth in digital marketing services this year with campaigns that included paid social advertising, content marketing and influencer programs.

The agency also launched a new Transportation and Logistics practice, which includes brands including autonomous flight company Skyryse and logistics leaders Fetch Robotics and Narvar. Beyond the agency's impact made through its integrated campaigns on behalf of clients, Mission North has surpassed $800,000 in grants and pro bono services delivered to local nonprofits since launching its E3thos philanthropy program four years ago.

About Mission North

Mission North is a communications agency for the companies shaping our future. Based in San Francisco, New York, and Portland, Oregon, the agency integrates PR, digital marketing, social media, and analytics to help companies turn their visions into impact. For more information, visit www.missionnorth.com

Media Contact:

press@missionnorth.com

SOURCE Mission North

Related Links

http://www.missionnorth.com

