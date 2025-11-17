Bates Architects, LLC Celebrates 20 Years and Staff Changes

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in Frederick, MD in 2005, Bates Architects, LLC (BA) is a full-service architectural firm.

As of October 2025, BA has been in business for 20 years. On October 22, 2025, BA was joined by the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, Mayor O'Conner, other elected officials, guests and friends to commemorate 20 years of business with the presentation of proclamations and concluded with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Bates Architects 20 Year Anniversary

BA's offices are located at 121 North Court Street, in the heart of Historic Downtown Frederick Maryland. BA continues to grow its portfolio, working on a mixture of municipal, commercial, retail, restaurant, residential, and multi-family projects in the DMV.

Despite the firm's recent growth, Marty Bates has remained a steady presence, offering insight and mentorship to the team and guiding firm leadership toward continued success.

"Our clients continue to come back, and new clients find us, because we are solid in our professionalism, approachable to our clients, and consistently effective in delivering results. At BA, each of us truly shares a genuine passion for design."

Retirement of Jennifer Litchfield

Bates Architects, LLC (BA), a Frederick MD Architectural Firm, announced the retirement of Jennifer Litchfield, Partner and Vice President, effective October 31, 2025.

Jennifer was hired in 2006 and served as Operations Manager utilizing her well-developed managerial, accounting and organizational skills ensuring smooth day-to-day operations. In addition, Jennifer often handled the lead on commercial interior finish selections for BA projects.

In 2021, Jennifer was offered the position of Vice President and Partner in the company, after she demonstrated a consistent commitment to excellence as she managed the finances for BA.

"BA's success is in large part due to Jen's early involvement in the growth and transitions of the company," said C Marty Bates, President, Bates Architects. "She has been steadfast in her resourcefulness and help grow the company's revenue, develop a quality staff and adding her aesthetic touch to many of our highest profile projects."

C Marty Bates, Benjamin Bates, and Forrest Popkin will continue to lead the business.

Bates Architects wishes Jennifer the best for the future and is grateful to her years of dedicated service.

Hiring of Tifany Manion and Scott Greenberg

Bates Architects, LLC (BA), a Frederick MD Architectural Firm, announced the addition of Tifany Manion to their administrative staff effective October 1st, 2025. Tifany will serve as the company's Office Finance Administrator.

Tifany will be handling BA's office finance and administrative systems, supporting leadership and working to make sure everything behind the scenes runs efficiently. Tifany holds a Bachelor's Degree in Management & Marketing from Elon University and held a similar position at Manion and Associates Architects for over 10 years.

"Working in a family business taught me how much every small detail matters," said Tifany. "I'm excited to bring that same teamwork and problem-solving energy here and keep helping the company grow."

Bates Architects also announced the addition of Scott Greenberg to their architectural staff effective November 4th, 2025. Scott will serve as an Architectural Associate.

Scott has over 20 years of experience in a wide array of project types, including: large scale commercial hospitality, large scale residential (apartments/condominiums), single/multi-family residential, office buildings and multi-use projects of varying scales, tenant fit-outs, retail developments, adaptive reuse, and historical rehabilitation / restoration. Scott earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design from California's Art Center College of Design and a Master of Architecture degree from Catholic University in 2007.

"We welcome Scott to the team, confident in his proven track record of client satisfaction and meticulous attention to detail. At BA, we value the diversity of our project types, and Scott's portfolio is a strong complement to that range."

— Benjamin Bates, AIA, NCARB, Vice President, BA

Bates Architects is a full-service architectural firm based In Frederick, MD servicing commercial, residential, retail, hospitality, medical and interior fit up projects for various programs throughout the DMV with over 250,000 SF of new construction projects currently in design, construction, or completed in 2025. Learn more about BA at batesarchitectspc.com

