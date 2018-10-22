Bates Creative Welcomes Four New Team Members

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bates Creative welcomes four new members to its team as the agency continues to propel forward in creating strategy-driven, memorable brand experiences for clients. Joining the team are Alex Blair, Director of Brand Strategy; Trevor Corning, Director of Client Engagement; Kate Struthers, Account Manager; and Jenna Lally, Marketing Coordinator.

Bates Creative President Mark DeVito, comments on the growth of the agency, "Our goal is to create a diverse team of experts that our clients can rely on no matter the scenario. We love it when we cross that threshold and understand our clients' challenges inside and out. This helps us anticipate their needs to advance their brands."

Blair, previously at CHIEF, crafts insightful brand strategies and solutions to strengthen clients' bottom lines. Above all, Blair develops brands that motivate audiences. In addition to his decade of experience in strategic communications, Blair's knack for gathering compelling stories and translating them into actionable ideas has appeared in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Reuters and Politico.

Corning fosters growth for the agency through client relationships and crafting project approaches. Corning comes from CHIEF as a PMP-certified account manager and marketing practitioner with a decade of experience working with nonprofits, Fortune 500 companies and government clients. Corning is also a Brookings Institution published author on US Congressional process.

Struthers cultivates relationships with clients and ensures the project team is working strategically to meet their needs. Previously at Ideas That Evoke, she has a background in traditional, digital and social advertising.

Lally builds marketing strategies and crafts engaging cross-channel content. Previously at Bully Pulpit Interactive, her background in launching, executing and reporting on advertising campaigns brings a fresh perspective on how companies should strategically use media to reach target audiences.

With these new team members, Bates Creative continues to mature into a multi-dimensional brand experience agency.

"Great teams start with great chemistry and that's what we're already experiencing with our new team members. Fresh ideas, fresh perspectives, and most of all, unique personalities," DeVito says.

Since 2003, Bates Creative has expanded its professional repertoire to encompass branding, marketing, and digital expertise. To complement this growth, Bates Creative has sharpened its focus on research, strategy, content and digital development.

To learn more, visit batescreative.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Amanda McCarthy

amanda@batescreative.com

(301) 495-8844

SOURCE Bates Creative

Related Links

https://batescreative.com

