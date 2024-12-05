Bath & Body Works Announces Annual Candle Day Deal

Candle Day offers the lowest price of the season on 3-wick candles, including more than 50 Candle Day exclusives and six new-to-the-brand fragrances dropping for the event. During Candle Day, all 3-wick candles will be priced at $9.95 (retail value: $24.95–$26.95) — the lowest price of the season, while supplies last.

To celebrate the highly-anticipated event, Bath & Body Works is hosting a "run up" to Candle Day with a spectacle that only America's most-loved candle brand—and America's most-decorated athletes—can deliver. On Dec. 5, Candle Day Eve, gold medalist power couple Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall and gold medalist Jordan Chiles will host a fun run and pass the torch through the streets of Manhattan, from the New York Stock Exchange to New York City's Hudson Yards, to light a giant 3-wick candle to kick off the countdown to Candle Day.

"Millions of our customers celebrate Candle Day by making it part of their annual holiday tradition," said Chief Customer Officer Maurice Cooper. "This year, we're excited to engage customers in new and exciting ways with our very first Candle Fest, a spectacular Candle Torch Run featuring superstar athletes and a giant candle countdown clock to make this year more memorable than ever. Candle Day is one of our customers' favorite events of the year, and we're inviting fans nationwide to share their own Candle Day traditions and join in the countdown excitement on social media."

THE RUN UP TO CANDLE DAY

The celebration begins Dec. 5 with Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Immediately following, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall, along with Jordan Chiles, will commence a four-mile Candle Torch Run through Manhattan, culminating at Hudson Yards, where they will "light" the three wicks of a giant Bath & Body Works candle to spark a countdown to Candle Day. The 3-wick LED candle, standing 12 feet high, at 9 feet in diameter and accompanied with a 12-foot matchstick to "light" it, will have a dynamic, animated label that switches between some of Bath & Body Works' most iconic holiday candle fragrances, including Fresh Balsam, 'Tis the Season and Winter Candy Apple, which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Bath & Body Works fans can also join the festivities at "Candle Fest," a consumer celebration from 6-8 p.m. in Hudson Yards' Main Plaza. Hosted by DJ Kyle Cooke, Candle Fest will feature Winter Candy Apple themed beverages, a sampling of PocketBac hand sanitizers and photo ops at the giant countdown candle.

The Candle Day countdown will extend to various digital billboards throughout the city to serve as a persistent reminder that the event is on its way. These are in addition to the brand's innovative new scented billboard experience, which launched Nov. 19 at 433 Broadway between Grand and Canal Streets and features holiday graphics, paired with some of Bath & Body Works' most iconic scents.

This year's installation promises to light up the senses and spirits of Bath & Body Works candle fans as it counts down to the official start of Candle Day at 6 a.m. EST on Dec. 6.

CANDLE DAY 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

This year's event will feature more than 180 3-wick candles across more than 140 Bath & Body Works-exclusive fragrances, including more than 50 new candles arriving just for the event. New candles arriving for Candle Day include:

Bath & Body Works x Bridgerton limited-edition candles created in collaboration with Netflix and Shondaland, including Diamond of the Season in a brand new look as well as two new candles: Penelope's First Kiss and Colin's Return.

limited-edition candles created in collaboration with Netflix and Shondaland, including Diamond of the Season in a brand new look as well as two new candles: Penelope's First Kiss and Colin's Return. Holiday scents to celebrate the season, including Merry Mimosa, Iced Winter Balsam, Cranberry & Pomegranate and Sugar Cookie.

including Merry Mimosa, Iced Winter Balsam, Cranberry & Pomegranate and Sugar Cookie. Customer most-requested ingredients such as Lavender, Coconut, Coffee and Lemon

such as Lavender, Coconut, Coffee and Lemon Celebratory scents , Black Tie, Peach Bellini and Black Cherry Merlot, in commemorative Candle Day-exclusive designs.

, Black Tie, Peach Bellini and Black Cherry Merlot, in commemorative Candle Day-exclusive designs. Spring previews , including Island Margarita, Tiki Beach , Watermelon Lemonade, Coconut Sandalwood and Laundry Day in spring-forward designs and color palettes for the season ahead.

, including Island Margarita, , Watermelon Lemonade, Coconut Sandalwood and Laundry Day in spring-forward designs and color palettes for the season ahead. Body care fan-favorite fragrances, back in stores for a limited time, including Japanese Cherry Blossom, In the Stars, Warm Vanilla Sugar and Ocean, making it a great gift addition for fragrance lovers.

HOW TO SHOP CANDLE DAY

Customers can shop Candle Day in store, online and via the Bath & Body Works mobile app. Early access begins at 6 a.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 6 for loyalty members. Some popular and limited-edition fragrances are expected to sell out before Sunday. For customers to have the best chance of fulfilling their candle wish list, they can join the 38 million members of Bath & Body Works' loyalty program to receive early access. Candle Day continues throughout the weekend with all customers able to shop the event Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8. Customers can use the store locator to find Candle Day store hours for their local Bath & Body Works locations.

