Bath & Body Works Announces Julie Rosen, President, Retail, Steps Down

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) (the "Company") today announced that the Company and Julie Rosen, President, Retail of Bath & Body Works, have mutually agreed Ms. Rosen will step down from her role, effective immediately. Ms. Rosen will be available in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

In conjunction with this decision, the Company has eliminated the role of President, Retail, and largely all functions which previously reported to Ms. Rosen will report to Gina Boswell, CEO of Bath & Body Works.

Ms. Boswell commented, "On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to thank Julie for her valuable contributions since she joined Bath & Body Works in 2020. Having made significant progress in fortifying our operating foundation and building our platform for long-term, sustainable growth, we believe that now is the right time for this change and that we will benefit from accelerated decision-making as a flatter organization. We are well-positioned heading into the holiday season and we remain relentlessly focused on growth and committed to bringing customers the compelling product, unique merchandising and brand storytelling for which Bath & Body Works is known."

Bath & Body Works also today reaffirmed its third quarter and full year fiscal 2024 guidance, as provided on August 28, 2024.

About Bath & Body Works

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,870 Company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 490 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

