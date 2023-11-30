BATH & BODY WORKS BRINGS BACK ANNUAL CANDLE DAY WITH ALL-DAY LOYALTY EARLY ACCESS

"For over a decade, customers have built Candle Day into their holiday activities and we are humbled to be a small part of their traditions," said Maurice Cooper, Chief Customer Officer. "This brand-created national holiday is not only the biggest selling day of the year for candles but our customers have made it so much more, with many prepping and planning for weeks — some even step out in matching outfits — for many, this a highlight of their holiday season."

Over the history of Bath & Body Works' Annual Candle Day, millions of Americans have shopped in store or online to claim their favorite candles. To further bolster the excitement for the annual event and its beloved 3-wick candles, the retailer is unveiling a candle as big as New York City's holiday spirit — a 10-foot tall 'Tis the Season' candle is on full display for a limited time Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 in New York City's spirited Herald Square Plaza. Bath & Body Works fans can be on the lookout for more fragrance-filled experiences through the end of the year and into 2024.

New for this year's Annual Candle Day, members of My Bath & Body Works Rewards loyalty program will have early access to the 150+ candle assortment in store and online through their My Bath & Body Works account beginning Friday, Dec. 1, with all customers gaining access to the annual event Saturday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 3. Throughout the entire event, all 3-wick candles will be on sale for the lowest price of the season, while supplies last.

CANDLE DAY ASSORTMENT AND EXCLUSIVES

Candle Day 2023 will offer more than 150 3-wick candles across 120 Bath & Body Works-exclusive fragrances, including 24 Candle Day scents launching exclusively for the event. New candles arriving for Candle Day include:

A selection of bar cart-inspired fragrances that are a festive take on classic cocktails including Clausmopoltian, Top Shelf Elf and Candy Cane Colada .

. New and yummy treat-inspired scents like White Chocolate Macadamia and Brioche French Toast to satisfy every sweet tooth.

Several iconic fine fragrances like A Thousand Wishes, Butterfly and Ocean arriving in candle form to make gifting their favorite fragrances a cinch.

Returning bestsellers like Peach Bellini and Strawberry Snowflakes in new Candle Day-exclusive designs.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS 3-WICK CANDLES

There are numerous reasons Bath & Body Work's 3-wick candles are so beloved by so many, including:

The 3-Wick design creates an even melt pool that delivers an amazing, room-filling fragrance experience.

Soy wax blend formula with natural essential oils that keeps the candles consistent from beginning to end — no wax residue, just great fragrance until the very end.

Quality lead-free wicks, each specifically selected from more than 50 designs and precisely placed in each candle, ensuring a gentle flame and even fragrance experience.

As more than a decade of rigorous testing has shown, Bath & Body Works candles are safe. They undergo extensive quality and safety testing under rigorous burn and use conditions and meet or exceed all applicable industry and government standards for safety and performance. For safe candle usage instructions, visit Bath & Body Works' Candle Safety Tips.

To experience Bath & Body Works' 3-Wick Candles and shop the annual Candle Day event, visit your local Bath & Body Works store or online at bathandbodyworks.com. To find a Bath & Body Works store near you

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,840 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 450 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

