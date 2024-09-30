Bath & Body Works Says Bonjour to Emily in Paris Fans With New Holiday Partnership

Marrying fragrance and fashion, the Bath & Body Works x Emily in Paris collection features more than 50 très chic products designed to captivate fans' senses and transport them directly into the vibrant and stylish world of Emily Cooper. This partnership is Bath & Body Works' latest in a series of successful collaborations with popular TV series throughout the year, including Bridgerton and Stranger Things. Through its incredible ability to evoke emotion through fragrance, Bath & Body Works offers customers an opportunity to experience Emily in Paris in a brand-new, immersive way with this collection.

"At Bath & Body Works, we believe fragrance has the power to transport, and we've set out to transform consumers' viewing experiences and take their fandom to a whole new level through the power of fragrance," said Maurice Cooper, Chief Customer Officer, Bath & Body Works. "Bath & Body Works is at the center of culture and innovation, and our latest collaboration with Emily in Paris helps us engage fans in a new way as we bring the hit show to life through fragrance."

"We are thrilled to partner on a collection that will help fans of the show experience the magic of Emily in Paris in a unique way," added Pam Kaufman, President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. "Bath & Body Works has captured the essence of Emily in Paris in a way that feels fresh and fun, and we can't wait for fans to enjoy the collection this holiday season."

Fans can expect to immerse themselves in scents that conjure up their favorite Emily in Paris moments via fine fragrance mists, body washes, body creams, candles, Wallflowers fragrance diffusers, hand soaps and sanitizers across four Bath & Body Works-exclusive fragrances, including:

Champagne in Paris, a brand-new fragrance created specifically for the partnership, features notes of champagne spritz, elderberry fizz and lily of the valley. The rose icon on the packaging is a nod to one of Emily's iconic costumes from the series' newest installment, season four.

Paris Amour, a customer-favorite scent, which originally debuted in 2011, is making a limited-time return for this launch. The fragrance icon features notes of French tulips, apple blossoms and sparkling pink champagne, and the Parisian skyline design celebrates the setting and namesake of the show.

Lavender Luxe was inspired by the iconic lavender fields from season three and brings a botanical fragrance to the collection with notes of Lavande de Provence, flirtatious jasmine and vanilla crush. The houndstooth pattern within the design was a pattern prominently seen in the first season.

Macaron Cloud features notes of macaron delight, Parisian spun sugar and pink berries and brings to life the essence of a French patisserie, from the yummy aroma to the macaron icons scattered across the packaging.

The collection's design was heavily influenced by fashion and style from the show. The bright color palette, prints and patterns pay homage to Emily's bold fashion throughout the series while the illustrated details and black and white accents are distinctly Emily in Paris.

"This collaboration is a celebration of Emily in Paris and the characters' bold spirits and impeccable style," said Betsy Schumacher, Chief Merchandising Officer, Bath & Body Works. "We thoughtfully designed every aspect of this collection to capture the essence of what fans love most about Emily in Paris, from Emily's signature lipstick to her vintage camera phone case. We've created an experience that feels true to the show, and with Bath & Body Works' fragrance quality and breadth of choice, ensuring fans and customers alike will be delighted through the power of fragrance."

The Bath & Body Works x Emily in Paris collection includes body care, lipsticks, candles and décor, hand soaps, hand sanitizers and holders and more ranging from $1.95 to $36.95.

The new and limited-edition collection officially launches in November in Bath & Body Works stores nationwide and online.

