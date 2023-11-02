BATH & BODY WORKS SEEKS VICTORY WITH GROWING MEN'S BUSINESS

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers and The Ohio State University's star wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr. are amongst the big names joining team Bath & Body Works to promote their favorites from more than 200 men's grooming products across hair, beard and skincare.

According to a September 2023 report from Statista, the global male grooming market is expected to grow ~43% by 2028 (compared to 2022). Today, Bath & Body Works' Men's Shop is one of the fastest growing categories in their impressive portfolio of personal care products.

To reach new men's customers, Bath & Body Works is taking the shop on the road with a tour that will be stationed alongside key sporting events in nine markets with 14 tentpole stops and surprise mid-week stops planned along the route.

The tour will showcase Bath & Body Works' men's fragrance and grooming products with an immersive pop-up experience that will allow customers to experience the wide array of offerings. Guests can expect giveaways of full-size products (while supplies last) and coupons for a free full-size product, product tester stations, MVP-inspired photo opps – and meet and greets with local celebrity athletes at select events.

"Bath & Body Works, is bringing our Men's Shop to guys who have no idea that we're in the men's grooming game. It's time to show them all we have to offer, because we know when they try it, they'll love it", said Maurice Cooper, Chief Customer Officer at Bath & Body Works. "More men than ever are embracing self-care and we're uniquely positioned to equip them with a selection of high-quality, affordable fragrances and grooming products in a way no other brand can. We're raising our game and elevating our brand to invite men everywhere to make the Men's Shop their own."

Follow @bathandbodyworks on social to see these celebrity athletes' winning game day routines and head to bathandbodyworks.com/mens-shop-tour for details about the tour.

ABOUT THE MEN'S SHOP

As one of the fastest growing categories for Bath & Body Works over the past three years, The Men's Shop at Bath & Body Works offers customers an array of products, from everyday body and hair care to home fragrance, allowing for the most uniquely customized grooming experience. With a newly reinvigorated look and feel, Bath & Body Works reintroduced its bestselling men's fragrances with elevated packaging and has added new, efficacious products and categories to offer customers even more ways to customize their grooming routines.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,820 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 440 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

