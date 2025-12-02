Bath Concepts Celebrates 25 Years Of Innovation And Craftsmanship With Company Rebrand

Family-owned leader in bath remodeling unveils new name and look to mark milestone anniversary and continued nationwide growth

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bath Concepts , North America's largest bathroom remodeling manufacturer and service network, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a refreshed brand identity that honors its legacy of craftsmanship, innovation and customer trust. Formerly known as BCI Acrylic, the company's new brand, Bath Concepts, reflects its evolution into a leader in customizable, high-quality and accessible bath and shower solutions across North America.

Founded in 1999 by Scott Rosenbach, a hands-on installer turned entrepreneur, Bath Concepts began as a small operation in Rosenbach's garage and has expanded to three buildings in Libertyville, Illinois and is poised to construct a new campus twice the size. Today, the family-owned and American-made business supports a network of more than 1,200 dealers across the United States and Canada.

"For 25 years, we've built a company defined by hard work, integrity and a passion for improving how people experience their homes," said Scott Rosenbach, founder and president of Bath Concepts. "This milestone represents more than growth—it reflects our team's commitment to creating beautiful, durable and affordable bathroom solutions that homeowners can trust for decades to come. At Bath Concepts, we're proud to carry our legacy forward while continuing to innovate new products and services that anticipate our customers' needs and elevate the remodeling experience."

The rebrand to Bath Concepts marks a significant moment in the company's history, uniting its network under one modern, customer-focused identity. The updated brand emphasizes design flexibility, installation efficiency and product innovation while reinforcing Bath Concepts' enduring mission: to make bathroom remodeling smarter and more accessible for every homeowner. Dealers across North America are now proudly recognized as Bath Concepts Authorized Dealers.

Over the past two decades, Bath Concepts has expanded its offerings to include replacement tubs, showers, walk-in bathtubs, wall systems, bases and accessories, all backed by industry-leading warranties. Its commitment to continuous innovation has led to product advancements like the Liquid Accents shower door collection, laser-etched designs and PuroStone solid surface technology.

As part of its ongoing evolution, Bath Concepts continues to bring exceptional products to market through its two consumer-facing brands: Bath Planet and Luxury Bath, now endorsed by Bath Concepts. Bath Planet products have earned the Good Housekeeping Seal every year since 2010 and, most recently, received the Good Housekeeping Home Reno Award for Best-In-Bath for both 2025 and 2026. Luxury Bath products feature Microban® antimicrobial protection, helping inhibit mold, mildew and stains and offer premium color and pattern options for customers seeking elevated, design-driven bathroom solutions.

The company's 25th anniversary comes during a period of continued growth and opportunity. Having over tripled its business in the last 5 years, Bath Concepts continues to increase its market share each quarter—fueled by a reputation for trust, reliability and American-made quality.

For more information about Bath Concepts and its network of dealers, visit www.bathconcepts.com

About Bath Concepts:

Bath Concepts is North America's largest bathroom remodeling manufacturer and service network, proudly supporting more than 1,200 dealers across the United States and Canada. Founded in 1999 by entrepreneur Scott Rosenbach, the company is dedicated to creating high-quality, affordable and customizable bath and shower solutions that combine beauty, durability and innovation. Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Bath Concepts continues to redefine the remodeling experience through superior craftsmanship, American-made products and industry-leading support for its dealer network. For more information, visit www.bathconcepts.com

Media Contact:

Allison DuBois

(312) 600-4248

[email protected]

www.bathconcepts.com

SOURCE Bath Concepts