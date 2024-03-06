Bath Fitter is Inspiring Consumers to "Take Back the Bath" with a Solution That Fits

This year, the brand is celebrating its 40th anniversary and launching a new national ad campaign starring Scott McGillivray.

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no two ways about it: Bathroom renovations can be daunting, time-consuming and expensive. That's why Bath Fitter, a leader in custom bath and shower remodels, is reminding consumers that it's never too late to "Take Back the Bath" because a beautiful new bathroom is within reach.

When consumers read articles and social posts warning of the potential pitfalls of bathroom renovation, they can easily get discouraged and put their plans on the backburner, sometimes indefinitely. In fact, a recent survey revealed that nearly half of consumers say that the bathroom is the most intimidating room to renovate. Bath Fitter is eager to remind consumers that they can update their bathroom in a way that's affordable, timesaving and visually stunning.

Offering a variety of designs that suit every style, Bath Fitter is a high-quality solution that provides a long-lasting, cost-effective alternative to traditional bathroom remodels without ever sacrificing quality, durability, or functionality. With Bath Fitter on their side, consumers can finally "Take Back the Bath" and create a space that fits their own personal lifestyle, budget, and aesthetic.

Beyond celebrating its 40th anniversary, Bath Fitter recently unveiled a new national ad campaign starring HGTV star and renovation expert, Scott McGillivray. The producer, personality and property investor has been relying on Bath Fitter for years, faithfully using the brand to upgrade bathrooms and increase the value of homes.

"When you have a good layout to your bathroom, but the fixtures are tired and the designs look outdated, one of the best things you can do is go for a Bath Fitter tub-over-tub installation," said McGillivray. "It will save you time and money while reducing hassle and keeping interruptions to a minimum. There's a reason I've worked with Bath Fitter hundreds of times for my own properties: I know I can come in with the Bath Fitter team and get the job done in a day. It's affordable, durable, and exactly what I'm looking for—every single time."

"Bath Fitter has been helping consumers create the bathroom they've always wanted for forty years," said Jennifer Dionne, Vice President of Marketing at Bath Fitter. "I can think of no better way to celebrate our 40th anniversary than letting more people discover the benefits of Bath Fitter so they can 'take back the bath' in a way that's affordable, simple, and built to last. The perfect bath is out there, and we can help you build it every step of the way."

About Bath Fitter:

Founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada, Bath Fitter was conceived by three brothers who sought to find a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, 40 years later, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with their unique tub-over-tub installation process and has become a household name and respected leader in bathroom remodeling. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs, bathtub liners, showers, shower liners and one-piece seamless walls with two production facilities, one in Quebec and one in Tennessee and retail locations serving over 250 markets across the United States, Canada and Ireland. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service. For more information, visit: bathfitter.com.

