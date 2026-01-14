Bath Fitter's PermaFit™ Solution Named Cruise Ship Interior Product of the Year

Bath Fitter's PermaFitTM solution allows custom tubs, showers and seamless walls to be fitted directly over the top of existing ones in just a single day. This simple and cost-effective innovation has revolutionized the industry, allowing Bath Fitter to transform bathrooms for individual homeowners and commercial partners, including hotels and student residences. Bath Fitter's Marine Solutions team is now making waves in the cruise ship industry.

"Cruise ship products must be robust and easy to maintain while meeting the high-quality needs of passengers. In addition, minimal installation impact and rapid turnaround are essential during drydock refits," explained Justin Heuer, Bath Fitter's Marine Solutions Manager. "This prestigious award recognizes PermaFitTM as the ideal solution for cruise ship bathroom transformations, blending aesthetic appeal with durability and practicality."

The Cruise Ship Interior Product of the Year was nominated by an esteemed panel of judges and over 4,000 public votes. "We are honored by this recognition and proud of our Marine Solutions team for their hard work and dedication to excellence," said Glenn Cotton, President and CEO of Bath Fitter. "Our success comes from a strong team and the trust of our customers, which we continue to deliver on."

Founded in 1984, Bath Fitter was conceived by three brothers who sought to find a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, over 40 years later, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with their unique tub-over-tub installation process and has become a household name and respected leader in bathroom remodeling. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs, bathtub liners, showers, shower liners and one-piece seamless walls with two production facilities, one in Quebec and one in Tennessee and retail locations serving over 250 markets across the United States, Canada and Europe. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service. For more information, visit: bathfitter.com

