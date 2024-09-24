Bath Haus Debuts the World's First Game-Changing Filtered Tub Spout to Eliminate Toxins in Bathwater-- Just Launched

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bath Haus announces the official launch of its game-changing Filtered Tub Spout on Kickstarter, now live! This innovative product brings the same level of water filtration found in showerheads to bath lovers, finally addressing the long-overlooked need for purified bathwater. The Bath Haus Filtered Tub Spout is designed to eliminate harmful contaminants like chlorine, heavy metals, and more—creating a healthier, spa-like bathing experience at home.

"We're as shocked as you are that this hasn't existed before," says Mandana Ferdman, founder of Bath Haus. "While the showerhead industry has tackled water filtration, there's never been an effective solution for bathwater—until now. We're thrilled to finally introduce a product that your bathtub has been waiting for."

Cleaner Water, Healthier Skin and Hair The Bath Haus Filtered Tub Spout features advanced KDF-55 filtration media, which removes chlorine and water-soluble heavy metals. It also inhibits the growth of bacteria, algae, fungi, and scale. With no chemical additives, KDF-55 is NSF-certified and compliant with California's strict health standards, making it safe and effective for both hot and cold water.

Regular exposure to tap water's chemical cocktail can aggravate sensitive skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne, while stripping hair of its natural oils. By removing these irritants, Bath Haus turns every bath into a sanctuary of clean, purified water that nourishes your skin, protects your hair, and promotes a deeper sense of well-being.

Why Bathwater Filtration Matters: "Chlorine is a powerful disinfectant, but it doesn't know the difference between harmful bacteria and the good bacteria that help maintain a healthy skin microbiome," explains Mandana. "When chlorine and other toxins are removed from the water, bath time becomes a soothing, restorative experience, especially for those with sensitive skin, including little ones."

Beyond chlorine, tap water can also contain heavy metals like lead, which the World Health Organization warns has no safe level of exposure. Soaking in water contaminated with heavy metals can have long-term health impacts, making filtration essential for a truly healthy bath.

The Story Behind Bath Haus: The inspiration for Bath Haus came from Mandana's personal journey as a mother. "After my first son was born in 2018, I became hyper-aware of the environmental toxins around us. We ate organic food, drank purified water, but the bathwater we used every day was still full of chemicals. Frustrated with the lack of effective solutions, I decided to create my own."

Join the Movement on Kickstarter: The Bath Haus Kickstarter campaign is now live! Backers will be the first to experience this revolutionary product and help bring purified bathwater to homes everywhere. Early backers can secure the Filtered Tub Spout at an exclusive discounted price.

To back this project and turn your bath into a sanctuary of clean water, visit the Bath Haus Kickstarter page here now.

