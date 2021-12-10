Bath Mats Market in the US to Grow by USD 40.66 Mn | Growing Demand for Organic Bath Mats will Present Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Vendors | Technavio

The bath mats market in US is expected to grow by USD 40.66 mn from 2020 to 2025, as per Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.05%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 0.49%. The bath mats market in US is fragmented. Vendors are using various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The market is also expected to be driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands. However, factors such as the long product replacement cycle for bath mats may impede the market growth.

Major Five Bath Mats Companies in US and Their Offerings:

Apache Mills - The company offers a wide range of bath comfort mats such as Ultra Plush and Sculptures.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - The company offers a wide range of bath mats such as Nestwell Recycled Polyester Bath Runner, Nestwell Recycled Polyester Bath Runner and many more.

Crane and Canopy Inc. - The company offers a wide range of bath mats such as Powder Blue Bath Mat, Lilac Bath Mat, Mist Grey Bath Mat and many more.

Frette North America Inc. - The company offers a wide range of bath mats such as Triplo Bourdon Bath Mat, Links Embroidered Bath Mat, Unito Bath Mat, Plush Bath Mat, and many more.

Kittrich Corp. - The company offers a wide range of bath mats such as Embroided Memory Foam, Ultra Plush Jumbo Chenille, and many more.

Bath Mats Market In US Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Household - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bath Mats Market In US Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Rubber - size and forecast 2020-2025

PVC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Grips - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bath Mats Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 40.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.49 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Apache Mills, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Crane and Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc., Kittrich Corp., Peacock Alley, Standard Textile Co. Inc., Wayfair Inc., Welspun Group, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

