Bath Mats Market in the US to grow by USD 40.66 mn from 2020 to 2025 | Growing Demand for Organic Bath Mats to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The bath mats market share growth in US by the household segment will be significant for revenue generation. Bath mats for household applications include mats that are used to prevent people from slipping on bathroom floors. Big families prefer to procure several bath mats and keep one ready for use in the restroom while the used ones are washed and kept for drying. For such purposes, customers prefer buying bath mats that are economical or affordable rather than luxurious or premium products. The availability of such product offerings from bath mat vendors in the US is expected to drive the growth of the household bath mats market in the country during the forecast period.





Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The growing demand for organic bath mats from customers across the US is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Customers prefer organic bath mats as these products do not contain any synthetic chemicals and are perceived as not having any adverse side effects when used regularly. Vendors that offer organic bath mats provide complete information about the product to customers on the packaging, including the type of cotton used, as well as the sources of the raw materials. Customers in the US prefer organic home furnishing products that are strictly monitored by regulatory bodies. Such products are marked with the OEKO-TEX and GOTS logos to assure customers about the organic nature of the product.

The bath mats market in US report is segmented by Application (household and commercial) and Type (rubber, PVC, grips, and others). Technavioreport provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the bath mats market size in US and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

The bath mats market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Apache Mills



Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.



Crane and Canopy Inc.



Frette North America Inc.



Kittrich Corp.



Peacock Alley



Standard Textile Co. Inc.



Wayfair Inc.



Welspun Group



Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Bath Mats Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 40.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.49 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apache Mills, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Crane and Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc., Kittrich Corp., Peacock Alley, Standard Textile Co. Inc., Wayfair Inc., Welspun Group , and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

