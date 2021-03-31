Bath Mats Market in US to Grow by USD 25.31 Million at Over 1% CAGR During 2020-2024 | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

The increasing stringency of regulations pertaining to environmental safety has compelled vendors in the market to introduce organic bath mats made of cotton. For example, La Redoute SAS offers Chanaya Organic Cotton Bathmat. The product is made from organically-farmed cotton and certified by OEKO-TEX. Similarly, Williams-Sonoma Inc. offers Organic Tassel Stripe Bath Mat and Organic Half Moons Bath Mat under its West Elm portfolio. These products are made from 100% organic cotton and are certified by GOTS. Besides, consumers are also exhibiting high demand for organic bath mats as they do not contain any synthetic chemicals that cause adverse effects. Therefore, the rising demand for organic bath mats is expected to fuel the growth of the bath mats market in the US during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request for a free sample report

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing prominence of private-label brands as one of the key emerging trends in the bath mats market in US.

Bath Mats Market in US: Increasing Prominence of Private-Label Brands

Retailers in the US are introducing a wide range of bath mats under their private-label brands to increase profitability. For instance, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., a retail chain in the US, offers a line of bath mats under its private-label brand, Bee & Willow Home. Similarly, Wayfair LLC offers a wide range of private-label bath mats, such as Viviano Plush Chenille Cushioned Rectangle Memory Foam Non-Slip bath mat and Monica Braided Chenille Multiple Non-Slip bath mat. Such private-label brands are now competing with leading global and regional brands in the US. Also, customers in the US are more likely to purchase such bath mats owing to their low cost. This has increased the prominence of private-label brands, which, in turn, is expected to have a positive influence on the growth of the bath mats market in the US over the forecast period.

"Growth of the organized retail sector and introduction of antibacterial and mildew-resistant bath mats will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Bath Mats Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the bath mats market in US by application (household and commercial).

The household bath mats segment led the bath mats market in 2019. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the increase in demand for sink mats, shower mats, and door exit mats from residential users.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request for a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Anti-Fatigue Mat Market – Global anti-fatigue mat market is segmented by end-user (non-residential and residential), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Latex Mattress Market – Global latex mattress market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/bath-mats-market-in-us-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio