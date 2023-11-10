Bath Mats Market in US to grow by USD 91.48 million from 2023 to 2028; The growth of the organized retail sector to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bath mats market in US is expected to grow by USD 91.48 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. Growing demand for organic bath mats is notably driving the bath mats market in US. However, factors such as the Long product replacement cycle for bath mats may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by application (household and commercial), type (rubber, PVC, grips, and others), and distribution channel (offline and online). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bath Mats Market in US 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the household segment will be significant during the forecast period. Bath mats used to prevent people from slipping on the floor of the bathroom are included in bath mats for household use. In addition, the market players are expanding their distribution channels in this country. For example, in September 2021 , Bed Bath and Beyond announced a partnership with the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform DoorDash, to offer consumers on-demand delivery of essential homeware products and items from more than 700 Bed Bath and Beyond locations, and nearly 120 buy BABY locations nationwide. Therefore, expanding the distribution will make it easier for sellers to sell in this country and lead to significant increases in demand for bath mats.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the Free PDF Sample Report.

Key Driver

The growth of the organized retail sector is a key factor driving market growth. Offline retailing, which facilitates the purchase of goods for customers and enables them to select from a wide range of bathing products, constitutes an essential component in these channels. The growth of the market can be attributed to a significant increase in the number of stores selling home furnishings like bathmats. To revitalize Tradepoint Atlantic's development, Home Depot has set up three new distribution centers in Sparrows Point. The 1.5-million-square-foot campus will bring nearly 500 new full-time and part-time jobs to Baltimore and provide even faster delivery options to customers in the US.

Company Insights

The bath mats market in US is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including American Floor Mats LLC, Apache Mills, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Crane and Canopy Inc., Cuddledown Marketing LLC, Frette North America Inc., Hills Point Industries LLC, Inter IKEA Holding BV, InterDesign Inc., Kittrich Corp., La Redoute SAS, OASIS TOWELS, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Standard Textile Co. Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Welspun Group, Williams Sonoma Inc., Peacock Alley Inc., and SFERRA Fine Linens LLC

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The detergent market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 31.55 billion.

The tissue paper market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 26,066.82 million.

Bath Mats Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 91.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.76 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio