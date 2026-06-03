Bathe in Brilliance with Empava's Iridescent Freestanding Tub Collection

Light-reactive finishes transform color, comfort, and form into a daily ritual of renewal.

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empava introduces its Iridescent Freestanding Tub collection, a series of design-forward statement pieces defined by light-reactive finishes, sculptural silhouettes, and immersive bathing comfort. Offered across multiple configurations, the collection transforms everyday bathing into a restorative, spa-inspired experience rooted in comfort, light, and movement.

EMPAVA’s Iridescent Blue Diamond whirlpool tub pairs a reflective acrylic finish with a dual-jet massage system designed for full-body.

"Our iridescent tubs are designed to stand out visually," said Ricky Cheng, President of Empava. "From expressive finishes to thoughtfully designed comfort, each piece is crafted to turn the bathroom into a personal wellness retreat where design and relaxation work in harmony."

KEY FEATURES OF THE IRIDESCENT FREESTANDING TUB COLLECTION:

Signature Iridescent Finishes: Available in Blue Diamond, Phantom Green Diamond, and Pearlescent Jade, each crafted in high-gloss, light-reactive acrylic that reflects and refracts light for depth and visual movement

Available in Blue Diamond, Phantom Green Diamond, and Pearlescent Jade, each crafted in high-gloss, light-reactive acrylic that reflects and refracts light for depth and visual movement Sculptural Freestanding Design: Modern oval silhouettes designed to anchor contemporary bathrooms

Modern oval silhouettes designed to anchor contemporary bathrooms Deep Soaking Comfort: Ergonomic basins with generous soaking depths for full-body relaxation

Ergonomic basins with generous soaking depths for full-body relaxation Hydrotherapy Options (Select Models): Whirlpool and air-jet massage systems available on select tubs for spa-level relaxation

Whirlpool and air-jet massage systems available on select tubs for spa-level relaxation Advanced Wellness Features (Select Models): Available enhancements include chromatherapy lighting, waterfall features, and multi-pump hydrotherapy systems

Available enhancements include chromatherapy lighting, waterfall features, and multi-pump hydrotherapy systems Premium Acrylic Construction: Reinforced, warm-touch acrylic designed to retain heat and support long-term durability

Reinforced, warm-touch acrylic designed to retain heat and support long-term durability Design-Forward Versatility: Offered in multiple sizes and configurations to suit a range of residential spaces

For more information about the Iridescent Freestanding Tub Collection, please visit https://empava.com/.

About EMPAVA

At EMPAVA, designers and manufacturers of kitchen and bath products, we are innovators aiming to revolutionize outdated design, dreamers who constantly pursue innovation, and doers that implement meaningful improvements. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops, ovens and pizza ovens, to stylish outdoor, freestanding and whirlpool tubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

SOURCE EMPAVA