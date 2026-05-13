EMPAVA Brings Sculptura Resin Craftsmanship to the Modern Bath

A One-of-a-Kind Freestanding Soaking Tub Defined by Form, Material, and Custom Color

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empava expands its design-forward bath collection with a sculptura freestanding soaking tub created to serve as the visual foundation of the bathroom itself. Crafted from transparent resin and offered in a range of expressive color options, the tub transforms the bath into a space designed around form, material, and personal expression rather than standard fixtures.

Empava's Sculptura Soaking Tub features a dramatic oval silhouette and transparent resin construction designed to anchor modern bathroom spaces.

Available in Amber Yellow, Emerald, and Wine Red, with custom color options also offered, the tub captures light and depth to create a luminous, gallery-like presence. Designed as a true statement piece, its bold oval silhouette and richly textured resin construction are intended to anchor the room, encouraging surrounding materials, finishes, and layouts to be designed in response to it, not the other way around.

"This tub reflects our belief that the bath can be more than a functional fixture, it can be an expression of design and craftsmanship," said Ricky Cheng, President of EMPAVA. "By offering expressive and customizable color options alongside sculptural form and material, we give designers and homeowners the freedom to create a space that feels intentional, personal, and entirely their own."

KEY FEATURES OF THE 77-INCH SCULPTURA SOAKING TUB:

Sculptural Freestanding Design: Bold oval silhouette designed to serve as a visual centerpiece in modern bathrooms

Bold oval silhouette designed to serve as a visual centerpiece in modern bathrooms Transparent Resin Construction: Durable resin material that captures light and enhances depth

Durable resin material that captures light and enhances depth Customizable Color Options: Available in Amber Yellow, Emerald, Wine Red, and customizable color finishes

Available in Amber Yellow, Emerald, Wine Red, and customizable color finishes Generous Soaking Capacity: Designed for full-body immersion with an 85-gallon deep basin

Designed for full-body immersion with an 85-gallon deep basin Center Drain Placement: Maintains symmetry and supports a clean, uninterrupted aesthetic

Maintains symmetry and supports a clean, uninterrupted aesthetic Design-Forward Appeal: Created to complement contemporary interiors and custom residential spaces

For more information about the 77-inch Sculptura Soaking Tub, please visit https://empava.com/.

About EMPAVA

At EMPAVA, designers and manufacturers of kitchen and bath products, we are innovators aiming to revolutionize outdated design, dreamers who constantly pursue innovation, and doers that implement meaningful improvements. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops, ovens and pizza ovens, to stylish outdoor, freestanding and whirlpool tubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

SOURCE EMPAVA