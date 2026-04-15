EMPAVA Breaks the Status Quo in At-Home Cold Therapy

Single-Basin Cold Therapy Solution Brings Professional-Grade Recovery to Residential Wellness Spaces

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empava introduces the Smart WiFi Indoor/Outdoor Cold Plunge Tub, a fully self-contained recovery system designed to deliver professional-grade cold therapy anywhere at home, indoors or outdoors. The plunge tub allows homeowners to seamlessly integrate performance-driven recovery into spa bathrooms, home gyms, patios, and outdoor wellness spaces through a single, streamlined solution.

Designed for cold therapy, this indoor/outdoor plunge tub supports recovery by reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and enhancing performance.

As cold therapy continues to move beyond gyms and training facilities, Empava's latest innovation answers growing demand for residential wellness products that combine performance, safety, and ease of use. The Smart WiFi Cold Plunge Tub rapidly cools water from 86°F down to 37°F, supporting muscle recovery, circulation, and mental clarity, without the complexity of ice baths or multi-component plunge systems.

"With homeowners placing greater emphasis on wellness-focused living, recovery is becoming a natural extension of residential design," said Ricky Cheng, President of Empava. "Our Smart WiFi Indoor/Outdoor Cold Plunge Tub is designed to make cold therapy accessible year-round, whether that's in a spa bathroom, a home gym, or an outdoor retreat, without sacrificing performance, safety, or design."



KEY FEATURES OF THE SMART WIFI INDOOR/OUTDOOR COLD PLUNGE TUB:

Rapid Cooling Performance: Built-in chiller cools water from 86°F to 37°F for effective cold therapy and recovery

Built-in chiller cools water from 86°F to 37°F for effective cold therapy and recovery Single-Basin, All-in-One Design: Integrated chiller, pump, and filtration system—no external equipment required

Integrated chiller, pump, and filtration system—no external equipment required Smart WiFi Control: App-based temperature monitoring and adjustment with multiple built-in sensors

App-based temperature monitoring and adjustment with multiple built-in sensors Enhanced Safety: Dual ASME-certified drains positioned 36 inches apart to help prevent suction hazards

Dual ASME-certified drains positioned 36 inches apart to help prevent suction hazards Quiet, Efficient Operation: UL-certified, energy-efficient R32 compressor operates at just 65 dB

UL-certified, energy-efficient R32 compressor operates at just 65 dB Indoor/Outdoor Durability: All-weather shell rated for temperatures from 19°F to 104°F

For more information about the Smart WiFi Indoor/Outdoor Cold Plunge Tub, please visit https://empava.com/.

About EMPAVA

At EMPAVA, designers and manufacturers of kitchen and bath products, we are innovators aiming to revolutionize outdated design, dreamers who constantly pursue innovation, and doers that implement meaningful improvements. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops, ovens and pizza ovens, to stylish outdoor, freestanding and whirlpool tubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

SOURCE EMPAVA