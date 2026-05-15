Bathhouse Opens New Atlantic Avenue Location, Expanding Its Modern Bathing Experience in the Heart of Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bathhouse will open its newest location at 540 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn in May, expanding its immersive wellness experience and bringing its signature bathhouse culture to one of the borough's most connected and vibrant corridors.

The new Bathhouse location on Atlantic Avenue.

Spanning 32,000 square feet total, including 27,000 square feet of indoor space and 5,000 square feet of outdoor space, the Atlantic Avenue location marks a significant evolution for the brand. Designed as a fully immersive environment for contrast therapy, restoration, and ritual, the space reflects Bathhouse's continued commitment to building experiences that feel essential to the neighborhoods they serve. Bathhouse chose Atlantic Avenue intentionally.

"Atlantic Avenue sits at the intersection of four of Brooklyn's most vibrant neighborhoods. The energy is palpable," said Jason Goodman, Co-Founder of Bathhouse. "This location feels like stepping into another world but also truly local, and offers a convenient place to sweat and reset closer to home."

The Atlantic Avenue bathhouse features four pools, including three indoor thermal pools and one outdoor pool, alongside four indoor thermal rooms, consisting of three saunas and one steam room, as well as an additional outdoor sauna located within the backyard space coming this summer. As with all Bathhouse locations, the amenities are designed for functionality first. Bathhouses are not about passive relaxation. They are about sensation, circulation, and state change. Guests move intentionally between hot and cold environments, activating the body's natural recovery systems and leaving better than when they arrived.

The outdoor backyard serves as a rare extension of the experience within Brooklyn, offering guests access to open air while maintaining the immersive atmosphere that defines Bathhouse.

The Atlantic Avenue location was designed internally by the Bathhouse team, building on the architectural philosophy established in Williamsburg and Flatiron. Every element of the space, from material selection to lighting and circulation, was created to support the psychological and physical transition from the outside world into the bathhouse environment.

"Guests move through a sequence of spaces designed to slow perception and heighten awareness, reinforcing the timeless function of bathhouses as places of transformation, restoration, and ritual," said Travis Talmadge, Co-Founder of Bathhouse.

Since opening its first location in Williamsburg in 2019, Bathhouse has become a defining presence in New York City's wellness landscape. The Atlantic Avenue opening represents the brand's continued growth and its commitment to creating spaces that are deeply rooted in the communities they serve. Bathhouse Atlantic Avenue will operate with the same hours as its existing locations. Treatment offerings and experiences will align with Bathhouse's established programming, ensuring consistency across locations while expanding access to new neighborhoods.

Bathhouse Atlantic Avenue will open to the public on May 16th, 2026.

For more information or to book a visit, please visit https://www.abathhouse.com/.

About Bathhouse

Bathhouse is a home for people to look, feel and perform their very best, and is an oasis to be fundamentally human. Guests utilize our amenities (thermal pools, saunas, steam room) in a sleek, modern and socially engaging atmosphere. Our best-in-class massages and scrubs are protocol-driven treatments delivered by a superstar team of practitioners. We focus on functionality over preciousness, recovery over relaxation - the "anti-spa" spa experience.

Media Contact

The Door | [email protected]

SOURCE Bathhouse