Bathroom Products Market Size to Grow USD 164710 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bathroom Products Market is Segmented by Type ( Ceramic Products, Hardware Products ), by Application (Retail, Engineering, Home Improvement Company): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Bathroom .

The Bathroom Products Market is projected to grow from USD 137140 Million in 2023 to USD 164710 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Bathroom Products Market:

Expanding disposable income, the hotel sector is booming, and smart homes are becoming more popular. Global market expansion is being supported by a variety of macroeconomic variables, including changing demographics, fast urbanization, an increase in nuclear families, an increasing number of couples purchasing new homes, and government intervention through cheap home loans. The rising popularity of smart homes is making bathrooms more aesthetically pleasing and practical. Market expansion is being further stimulated by rising product awareness, forceful new releases, active marketing by major players, and fortifying distribution networks.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-8D9372/Global_Bathroom_Products

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF BATHROOM PRODUCTS MARKET:

The fast urbanization and real estate development occurring worldwide is the main driver of the market's robust expansion for bathroom items. There is a growing need for residential and commercial buildings as more people move into cities. As a result, there is a greater need for contemporary and fashionable bathroom goods. Modern bathrooms are a common element of new residential and commercial buildings, which creates a sizable market for fixtures including faucets, showers, toilets, and vanities.

The bathroom goods industry is largely shaped by shifting customer tastes and lifestyles. These days, consumers are more interested in design and look for goods that improve the visual appeal of their bathrooms in addition to fulfilling utilitarian needs. As a result, there is a growing need for cutting-edge, eco-friendly, and upscale bathroom items. In response, producers are launching innovative styles, ecologically friendly alternatives, and smart bathroom solutions.

Technological developments are transforming the market for bathroom items. The cost and availability of smart bathroom solutions, such as voice-activated mirrors, digital showers, and smart toilets , are rising. These products improve energy efficiency and water conservation in addition to being more convenient. It is anticipated that demand for these technologically advanced bathroom goods will rise as IoT integration and connection become more prevalent in households.

In emerging nations, the market for bathroom items is growing quickly due to substantial infrastructural development and urbanization. The demand for bathroom items is rising as a result of significant investments made in residential and commercial projects by nations like Brazil, China, and India. Bathroom product makers, both domestic and foreign, might see significant development prospects in these locations. The market for items for accessible bathrooms is being driven by the aging population. The need for bathroom goods made with accessibility and simplicity of use in mind is rising as an increasing number of individuals age and choose to live independently. This includes items that address the particular requirements of the elderly and those with limited mobility, such as grab bars, walk-in bathtubs, and elevated toilet seats.

Environmental issues are becoming a major factor driving the market for bathroom goods. Water and energy-efficient products that are sustainable and environmentally friendly are becoming more and more popular. Recycled or environmentally friendly materials, low-flow toilets, and water-saving faucets are becoming more and more common. The promotion of green construction practices by regulatory authorities and certification programs has also influenced the change in consumer and business priorities.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-8D9372&lic=single-user

BATHROOM PRODUCTS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Global producers of essential bathroom items include JOMOO, Arrow, and others.10% of the market is held by the top 5 firms.

With a market share of over 42%, Asia Pacific is the largest, followed by North America and Europe, each with a share of roughly 22%.

Get Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-8D9372/Global_Bathroom_Products

Key Companies:

Arrow

Jomoo

Toto

Kohler

HeGii

LIXIL Group

Seagull

Huida

Roca

Hansgrohe Group

Suncoo

Duravit

Riifo

Villeroy-Boch

D&O Home Collection

MEGMEET

Moen

Orans

SSWW

DongPeng

Fujian HHSN Kitchen & Bath Group

Micoe

HCG

Larsd

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-8D9372/global-bathroom-products

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Aging in Bathroom Products Market

- Bathroom Accessories market is projected to grow from USD 23650 million in 2023 to USD 30580 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period.

- Bathroom Exhaust Fan market is projected to grow from USD 1182.5 million in 2023 to USD 1395.5 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the forecast period.

- Bathroom Hardware and Ceramic Products market is projected to reach USD 161620 million in 2029, increasing from USD 132680 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 2.9% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Handicap Bathroom Accessories Market

- Washroom Accessories Market

- Kitchen Water Products and Bathroom Products Market

- Smart Bathroom Products Market

- Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories Market

- Bathroom Safety Products Market

- Bathroom Speakers and Bathroom Sound Systems Market

- Dementia Care Products Market

- Bathroom Cleaning Products market is projected to reach USD 40340 million in 2029, increasing from USD 28480 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 5.1% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Prefabricated Bathroom Pods market is projected to reach USD 3738 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 2400.6 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2023 and 2028.

- Residential Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market

- Lightweight Bathroom Pod Market

- Accessible Bathroom Pod Market

- Bath Fittings and Accessories Market

- Concrete Prefabricated Bathroom Pod Market

- Prefabricated Bathroom Pods for Residential market size is estimated to be worth USD 1177.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1900.6 million by 2028 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period.

- Integrated Smart Toilet market size is estimated to be worth USD 1230.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2264.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.7% during the review period.

- Composting Toilet market size is estimated to be worth USD 44.30 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 61.76 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.69% during the review period.

- Waterless Composting Toilet Market

- Illuminated Bathroom Mirror Market

- Residential Bathroom Vanity Market

- Shower Wall Panels Market

- Commercial Bathroom Renovations Service Market

- Toilet Partitions market size was USD 2008.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 2712 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

- Incinerating Toilet Market

- Modular Bathroom Market

- Modular Bathroom Pods market size is estimated to be worth USD 857.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1195.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% during the review period.

- GRP Bathroom Pods Market Size was 181.23 Million in 2022, with CAGR 4.25% during 2023-2029.

- The global toilet paper market size was valued at USD 26.0 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 39.5 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

- Bathroom Scales market was valued at USD 129.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 182.3 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Toilet Seat market size was valued at USD 4594.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7659.2 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

- Battery Powered Bath Accessories Market

Click here to see related reports on Bathroom Products Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatespins/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/4

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/5

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/6

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports