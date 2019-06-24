Bathroom Scales: Worldwide Market Forecasts to 2024 - Next Generation Scales Gain Market Traction

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bathroom Scales: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bathroom Scales in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AWM Limited (UK)

Bonso Electronics International Inc. ( Hong Kong )

) EatSmart ( USA )

) FitBit Inc. ( USA )

) Groupe SEB ( France )

) Johnson Measures & Weights Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

& Weights Ltd. ( ) Leifheit AG ( Germany )

) Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Omron Healthcare Europe B.V ( The Netherlands )

) Salter Housewares Ltd. (UK)

Tanita Corporation ( Japan )

) Tanita Corporation of America, Inc. ( USA )

) Taylor Precision Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Withings ( France )

) Zhongshan Camry Electronic Co. Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Bathroom Scales: A Convenient Tool for Health Conscious Consumers to Monitor and Manage Weight

Global Market Outlook

Digital Bathroom Scales Surpassing Demand for Mechanical Bathroom Scales

A Glance at Select Digital Bathroom Scales

Select Digital Bathroom Scales Under US$50

Smart Bathroom Scales Market: Poised for Strong Growth

Scales for Intense Trainers & Athletes

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Scales

Bathroom Scales for Expectant Mothers & People with Implanted Devices

A Glance at Select Popular Smart Bathroom Scales

Fitbit Aria

QardioBase

Weight Gurus

Yunmai Premium

iHealth Core - Best Smart Digital Scale

Ibyone Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

Balance Digital Bathroom Scale

Easy@Home Bathroom Scale

EatSmart Precision Getfit

Withings Body Cardio

Tanita RD 901

Tanita BC 1500 Ironman

Koogeek Wireless Smart Bathroom Scale

A Comparison of Select Smart Bathroom Scales

Product Innovations Pioneer Growth

Novelty in Designs and Enhanced Accuracy of Products to Enthrall Customers

Bathroom Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity

Talking Bathroom Scale: Recent Advancement

Wide Assortment of Motifs made Possible by Using Glass

Next Generation Scales Gain Market Traction

Researchers Develop Bathroom Scales to Warn About Life Threatening Conditions

High-tech Scales Gradually Making Inroads into the Bathroom Scales Market



3. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS & NOTABLE TRENDS

Concerns over Rising Obesity Prevalence and Focus on Weight Management Lend Traction to Bathroom Scales Market

Obesity Statistics

Demographic Factors Influencing Bathroom Scales Market - A Review

Emerging Middle Class Population in Developing Countries

Aging Global Population & Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Longer Life Expectancy Rates

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Women: A Major Target Group in Bathroom Scales Market

Increased Importance on Grooming Among Men Opens Up New Potential Growth Market

Expanding E-retail Market Aiding in Market Growth



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Bathroom Scales Defined

Mechanism

Bathroom Scale Manufacturers' Dilemma Regarding Weighing Capacity

Scales for Weighing Children and Adolescents

Types of Bathroom Scales

Analog Scales

Body Composition Monitors/Scales

Mechanical Bathroom Scales/Counter Balance Scales

Digital Bathroom Scales

Features Present in a Modern Digital Weighing Scale

Weight Capacity

Platform Size

Display

Measurement Increments

Step-on Technology

Mode Options

Wireless Connectivity

Body Composition Measurements

Memory Capacity

Battery Life

Solar Bathroom Scales

Body Fat Scales/Monitors

Analog vs Digital Scale: Which one to Choose

Speed

Accuracy

Maintenance

Add-On Features

Memory

Cost

Longevity



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Escali Launches Clear Glass Bathroom Scale

EatSmart Launches EatSmart Precision Tracker Digital Bathroom Scale

Soehnle Unveils Soehnle Connect Bathroom Scales

Soehnle Introduces New Line of Personal Scales

Soehnle Rolls Out Style Sense Multi 100 Personal Scale

Fitbit Launches Most Accurate Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale

Nokia Introduces Nokia Body BMI Wi-Fi Connected Scale

EatSmart Launches Precision Power Battery Free Digital Bathroom Scale

Terraillon Unveils R-LINK Connected Bathroom Scale



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Nokia Divests Withings Health Division

Escali to Target Consumer Retail Market with Detecto Bath Scales

Qardio Collaborates with MyFitnessPal for QardioBase

Nokia Acquires Withings



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

A Significant Bathroom Scales Market

Surging Obese Population Drives Healthy Growth for Bathroom Scales

A Glance at Obesity Statistics

Digital Bathroom Scale Catches the Imagination of Americans

Trade Statistics

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Trade Statistics

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Obesity Reaching Epidemic Proportions Bodes Well for Bathroom Scales Market

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Obsession with Weight Reduction Fueling Market Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Health Conscious Chinese Pushing Bathroom Scales Market

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Concerns over Rising Obesity Levels & Increasing Health Consciousness Fuel Sales of Bathroom Scales

Select Popular Bathroom Scales in India

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis



7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 34)

The United States (13)

(13) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (13)

(13) France (4)

(4)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

