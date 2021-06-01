Bathroom Sinks Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with FRANKE Holding AG and HSIL Ltd. | Technavio
Jun 01, 2021, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bathroom sinks market is expected to grow by USD 1.84 billion according to the Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bathroom Sinks Market Analysis Report by End-user (Residential and Non-residential) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
https://www.technavio.com/report/report/bathroom-sinks-market-industry-analysis
The bathroom sinks market is driven by the increase in building refurbishment activities. In addition, the growing trend of semi-recessed sinks is anticipated to boost the growth of the Bathroom Sinks Market.
Major Five Bathroom Sinks Companies:
- Duravit AG
- Elkay Manufacturing Co.
- FRANKE Holding AG
- HSIL Ltd.
- Jaquar Group
Bathroom Sinks Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-residential - size and forecast 2020-2025
Bathroom Sinks Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
