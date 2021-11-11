Bathroom Sinks Market size to increase by USD 1.84 Bn| Technavio's Research Insights highlight Increase in Building Refurbishment Activities as Key Driver

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global bathroom sinks market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as focusing on technological advancements and innovations to compete in the market.

For Instance, Duravit AG offers variety of bathroom sinks under categories such as washbowls, wall-mounted basins, vanity basins, double washbasins, hand rinse basins, and others.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the bathroom sinks market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 41% of the global market growth share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China and Japan will emerge as the key revenue-generating economies in the region due to the growing residential sector.

In addition, countries such as the US, China, UK, France, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for bathroom sinks during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The report identifies the growing popularity of semi-recessed sinks as one of the major trends influencing the market growth positively during the forecast period. These sinks combine the convenience of an undermount sink and the contemporary look of a vessel sink. In addition, the semi-recessed sinks offer more vanity space and have closer tap landings, making them an ideal choice not only for elders but also for children. Furthermore, the rising need for space-saving sinks in modern households will further fuel the bathroom sinks market growth in the upcoming years.

Most of the raw materials used for manufacturing bathroom sinks including ceramic, concrete, granite, polyester, stainless steel, stone, and others are sourced and obtained based on purchase orders. Any changes in the prices of these raw materials usually impacts the overall production costs. Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, thus, poses to be the biggest threat to the market. Increment in the material costs will further lead to rise in the production costs, in turn, inflating the price of the final product.

Bathroom Sinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Duravit AG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., FRANKE Holding AG, HSIL Ltd., Jaquar Group, JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, and Toto Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

