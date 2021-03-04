Batiste™ Dry Shampoo Champions Real Life Superheroes In Honor Of International Women's Day

EWING, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Batiste™, America's #1 Dry Shampoo brand, is proud to partner with Vital Voices, a prominent international women's leadership nonprofit committed to investing in women leaders around the world. In celebration of International Women's Day and Batiste™ brand's new Wonder Woman dry shampoo, the brand is recognizing and supporting five women leaders and entrepreneurs within the Vital Voices network, showcasing their inspiring stories and providing a monetary donation totaling $100,000 toward progressing the nonprofit's global work.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Vital Voices to recognize real-life women, our superheroes, who are leaders of positive change in their communities," said Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing for Batiste™. "We celebrate these women to highlight their hard work and accomplishments, and inspire other women to be future changemakers."

Batiste™ and Vital Voices have identified five superheroes across the country, carefully selecting the grant recipients based on their mission and commitment to positively impacting their communities. These women include:

Chelsea Miller, Founder of Women Everywhere Believe, Inc. & Co-founder of Freedom March NYC: Chelsea is the co-founder of Freedom March NYC, a youth-led civil rights organization based in New York City that mobilizes and focuses youth energy on non-violent, strategic activism. She also founded Women Everywhere Believe, Inc. to address the intersectional leadership gap, which disproportionately impacts women of color in the civic and corporate sectors.

Anna Casalme, Founder & CEO of Novelly: Anna is the proud daughter of immigrants and currently serves as the Founder and CEO of Novelly, an educational technology non-profit and the largest civic-minded book club for young people. Novelly is a mobile reading app that publishes collections of short stories, personal essays and novels featuring diverse characters centered around a social issue, all written by diverse authors.

Charity Blanchett, Founder of The Dipping Spoon Foundation: Charity is the founder of The Dipping Spoon Foundation, a startup non-profit organization whose mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of Indigenous and Black Women-Identifying, Non-Binary, Gender Non-Conforming, and Femme culinary youth. The organization empowers aspiring chefs through fully paid culinary scholarships, housing and externships to attend the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute.

Jothi Ramaswamy, Founder of ThinkSTEAM: Jothi is the founder of ThinkSTEAM, a non-profit organization with a mission to inspire and motivate girls by merging STEM and arts to create STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math), enhancing critical thinking, problem solving and communications skills.

Peyton Klein, Founder of The Global Minds Initiative: Created in Peyton Klein's freshman year of high school, the Global Minds Initiative is a student-led organization combatting cultural intolerance, ignorance, and discrimination through after-school programming. The Global Minds after school program has evolved to a global movement of welcoming kindness and inclusivity, engaging over 2,600 students across 25 schools and 2 countries, the United States and Canada.

"At Vital Voices, we have seen firsthand the difference women leaders make in their communities, in this country and across the globe," said Alyse Nelson, President and CEO of Vital Voices. "For more than two decades, we have partnered with change-makers who are tackling our toughest challenges through innovation, creativity and purpose-driven leadership. We're proud to partner with Batiste to support our work and directly support five extraordinary leaders who are part of our network of more than 18,000 women across the globe."

In addition to providing monetary grants, the five Batiste™ women superheroes will be showcased across partner platforms to further magnify their stories and organizations. Through creative content and social amplification, each woman's mission will be shared on Batiste™ and Vital Voices' social channels, as well as across iHeartRadio platforms to generate awareness around " iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music ."

Further celebrating powerful women this year, Batiste™ has launched the new limited-edition Wonder Woman Dry Shampoo to provide an instant refresh, helping you not only look your best while conquering the world, but feel your best too. With hints of rose, bergamot and freesia, the new Batiste Wonder Woman Dry Shampoo is aluminum-free and carries a superior rice starch formulation that removes oil and grease, and transforms your hair in-between washes, leaving it looking, feeling and smelling fresh and clean.

About Batiste™

From its UK heritage in the 1970s to launching in the U.S. in 2015, Batiste™ has become a haircare fixture on beauty vanities and in stylist kits around the world. As the #1 Dry Shampoo, Batiste™ provides hair with an instant refresh that leaves it feeling clean and smelling fresh, helping to extend your look between washes. The complete line of Batiste™ products includes over 20 dry shampoos tailored for specific hair colors, hair needs and fragrance preferences. Batiste™ products are vegan and sulfate free. For more information visit www.batistehair.com , or follow us on Instagram: @batiste_us .

About Vital Voices Global Partnership

Vital Voices Global Partnership invests in women leaders who are solving the world's greatest challenges – from gender-based violence to the climate crisis, economic inequities, and more. We are "venture catalysts," identifying those with a daring vision for change and partnering with them to make that vision a reality. We scale and accelerate impact through long term investments to expand skills, connections, capacity and visibility. Over the last 24 years, we have built a network of 18,000 change makers across 182 countries, each of whom are daring to reimagine a more equitable world for all.

