BATISTE NAMES CHLOE KIM AS A GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Batiste, the number one dry shampoo brand and essential for an instant refresh, today announced two-time Olympic Snowboard Champion Chloe Kim as its newest global ambassador. Known for her fearless athleticism and unapologetic self-expression, Chloe joins Batiste to spotlight the confidence that comes with hair that looks and feels fresh - even on the busiest training days.

Batiste x Chloe Kim

"We're thrilled to welcome Chloe as our brand ambassador," said Caitlin Dodd, Director of Brand Management, Batiste. "She is an inspirational athlete, role model and perfectly embodies the Batiste customer. Her confidence and authenticity mirror Batiste's principles and our mission to help everybody in the Batiste community find their own confidence and authenticity whatever day in their wash routine they are. We couldn't have asked for a more perfect partner."

From long days on the mountain to the nonstop moments, Chloe's schedule demands hair solutions that can keep up. Between helmets, travel, and training, Chloe leans on Batiste to refresh her hair and bring it back to life in seconds - no wash required. Her bold style and champion mindset embody exactly what Batiste stands for: empowering people to show up confidently, no matter what their day looks like.

"As a long time Batiste user, the partnership is a dream come true" shared Chloe Kim. "I discovered Batiste at my local Target many years ago and it's my secret weapon staple. Batiste is a game changer especially when I'm deep in training as I need to be strategic with my hair washing days. I'm so proud to kick off this partnership and am excited for our year ahead."

Batiste has been a go-to for those who want clean-feeling, great-looking hair without interrupting their routine. Giving an iconic instant-refresh while adding body by absorbing excess oil,, Batiste dry shampoo helps transform hair from flat to refreshed in just a few sprays. Whether tackling a training session, heading to class, or jumping between shoots, Batiste is the dependable staple that brings effortless confidence to any moment.

As brand ambassador, Chloe will support Batiste's mission of championing confidence and time saving self-expression through brand campaigns, social content, out of home and live consumer engagements that bring the energy of Batiste to life across sport, culture, and beauty.

About the Batiste™ brand

From its UK heritage in the 1970s to launching in the U.S. in 2015, the BATISTE brand has become a haircare fixture on beauty vanities and in stylist kits around the world. As the #1 Dry Shampoo brand, BATISTE knows that your mindset is everything, and a good mood can start with a great hair day. That's why the BATISTE brand makes products that provide an instant refresh and simplify your hair routine, freeing you from overthinking (and over washing!), so you can spend more time living your fullest life. The complete line of BATISTE products includes over 20 dry shampoos tailored for specific hair colors, hair needs and fragrance preferences.

Batiste™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

