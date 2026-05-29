Batlin Recovery Center Earns Joint Commission Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care

MARSHALL, Mo., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batlin Recovery Center has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation, recognizing the organization's commitment to providing safe, high-quality addiction and mental health services to Missourians, and all others in need.

Batlin Recovery Center In Marshall, Missouri

The accreditation follows a rigorous, onsite review of Batlin Recovery Center's clinical operations, patient safety protocols, and leadership standards. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a globally recognized symbol of excellence, signaling that a facility meets the most stringent performance standards in the healthcare industry.

""Earning accreditation from The Joint Commission, the gold standard in healthcare accreditation, an organization that recognizes healthcare quality and safety standards, is an important milestone for Batlin Recovery and reflects our continued commitment to providing safe, compassionate, and high-quality care. This recognition reinforces the trust our clients and families place in us as we support individuals on their path to recovery.", Michael Edery.

Located on a peaceful campus in Marshall, Missouri, Batlin Recovery Center provides a comprehensive continuum of care designed to treat the whole person, body, mind, and spirit. Their services include medically supervised detoxification, residential inpatient treatment, dual diagnosis care for co-occurring mental health disorders.

About Batlin Recovery Center Batlin Recovery Center is a premier drug and alcohol addiction treatment provider located in the heart of Missouri. Specializing in personalized healing and growth, the center offers a full range of services from safe medical detox to residential treatment and alumni support.

Learn more at batlinrecoverycenter.com.

Media Contact:



Michael Edery, CEO

Batlin Recovery Center

Phone: (660) 217-1665

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Batlin Recovery Center