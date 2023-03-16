Batman and Wizard Of Oz Prop Replicas Make Collector's Dream Come True

Paragon FX Group Recreates Some Of The Most Iconic Film Props For Museums And Fans

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop-Culture aficionados are ecstatic to have an opportunity to add "grail" items to their collections thanks to Paragon FX Group. Dorothy's ruby slippers and the 1966 Batman's Bat-radio are two of the most recent museum quality items offered by the collective of artisans.

Many screen used props are far outside the reach of most collectors, while the picture perfect recreations from Paragon FX Group are accessible for fans.

The Ruby Slippers are arguably one of the most legendary items in film history. Using the latest reference from the Smithsonian and exhaustive private study, Paragon has painstakingly produced what is believed to be the most accurate replica pair of Ruby Slippers to date. Every sequin, every gem, even the orange felt on the soles has been recreated by their team of prop makers and engineers. Adam Savage of Mythbusters fame called them "Absolutely gorgeous!".

The Bat-radio, as seen on the 1966 Batman series, is instantly recognizable by fans and has also been lovingly recreated by ParagonFxGroup.com. The original props were hand cut and adorned with collapsible brass antennas. A simple light, denoting transmission, was the only other feature present on the original models. Paragon's staff spent months studying the history of the original props and their recreation is fabricated of cast resin, acrylic and brass. The replica features a lights and sound option and has a satisfying weight that adds to its real world feel.

Upon viewing Paragon's recreation, James Zahn, Editor-in-Chief of The Toy Book said "For decades, millions of kids have wondered how they can have the same Bat-gadgets that Adam West and Burt Ward used to rock the streets of Gotham City as Batman and Robin. While this Bat-Radio replica won't be able to broadcast a signal from here to Egghead's Lair, it's an essential piece of any Bat-gadget collection."

Film enthusiasts interested in learning about Paragon FX Group's upcoming projects can learn more at https://paragonfxgroup.com

About ParagonFXGroup.Com

Paragon FX Group is comprised of established prop makers, collectors, artists, and engineers with decades of industry experience. Every item is recreated through an exhaustive study of the original. In some cases, a given piece may be lost to history and must be rebuilt from film study, while others are reverse engineered directly from the original prop.The end result is a museum quality replica of the artifact as seen on screen.

