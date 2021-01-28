Baton Rouge Health District Awarded Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation Grant for #COVIDSAFE Campaign

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baton Rouge Health District received a $50,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation - Community Crisis and Disaster Response Grant program. This funding will help expand the Health District's recently announced #COVIDSAFE campaign to promote COVID vaccination among Baton Rouge area healthcare workers as well as associated community outreach.

"While the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines is hopeful, we know some people are hesitant," said John Spain, Baton Rouge Health District board chair and executive vice president for the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. "That's why our area healthcare workers are leading by example to roll up their sleeves and share their stories in this campaign. We are excited to partner with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation to help make our region and state #COVIDSAFE."



The #COVIDSAFE campaign is raising awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine. It shares stories from front-line healthcare workers across the Baton Rouge Health District, who are among the first to receive the vaccine. A new brcovidsafe.com website and #COVIDSAFE-linked social media channels have been established to share news and updates. The first major #COVIDSAFE article appeared in the Advocate newspaper across the State of Louisiana, with more outreach communication to follow over the next months.

"Vaccination is an essential part of the recovery of our people and our economy," said Michael Tipton, president of the Blue Cross Foundation. "We are proud to support healthcare workers and their families, and grateful to them for sharing their experiences about the safety and efficacy of vaccination for all."

#COVIDSAFE will provide T-shirt and sticker rewards to Health District healthcare heroes as they complete their COVID-19 vaccines. The campaign will collect and share vaccination experience photos and stories across the community. This coordinated initiative among Baton Rouge Health District member institutions promotes the COVID vaccine primarily through healthcare employees, who serve as role models and leaders for the general public.

COVID SAFE is an initiative of the Baton Rouge Health District, guided by communication leaders from its member institutions, which include Ochsner Health, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Woman's Hospital, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Baton Rouge General Medical Center, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.

SOURCE Baton Rouge Health District

Related Links

https://www.brhealthdistrict.com/

