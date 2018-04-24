Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson Attending New Cybersecurity Office Opening in Louisiana

WHAT: Mayor, Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary, Don Pierson, Ben Bernstein, chief executive officer, Twistlock and John Morello, chief technology officer, Twistlock, will host local officials at the grand opening of the leading technology company's new offer at the LSU Innovation Park.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon with operations in New York; London; and Tel Aviv, Israel, Twistlock provides cutting edge security services for some of the world's largest companies and governments, from the financial services to healthcare sectors, among many more.

The company's new office will create close to 40 new jobs and a partnership with Louisiana State University will provide training and and power hiring of new talent in cybersecurity. This office opening will highlight new economic growth in Louisiana.

"We selected Baton Rouge, Louisiana for our global engineering solution center because of the state's growing cybersecurity industry base, the business friendly climate, and the opportunity to develop a talent pipeline with a major research university in LSU," said Ben Bernstein, chief executive officer, Twistlock.

"Together with LSU, Louisiana's Digital Media and Software Development Incentive as well as the Quality Jobs program, we look forward to creating new opportunities in the state of Louisiana through the opening of our new global engineering solution center," said John Morello, chief technology officer of Twistlock.

WHEN: 2 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, April 24, 2018

WHERE: Louisiana Innovation Park in the Joint Cyber Training Lab (8000 Innovation Park Dr.

Baton Rouge, LA 70820)

About Twistlock

Twistlock is the leading provider of container and cloud native cybersecurity solutions for the modern enterprise. From precise, actionable vulnerability management to automatically deployed runtime protection and firewalls, Twistlock protects applications across the development lifecycle and into production. Purpose built for containers, serverless, and other leading technologies - Twistlock gives developers the speed they want, and CISOs the controls they need. For more information, please visit www.twistlock.com

