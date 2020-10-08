Baton Teams-Up with Citi to Upgrade Treasury Function for Cleared Derivatives

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baton Systems ("Baton"), a leading provider of post-trade solutions for capital markets, has teamed-up with Citi to help build its treasury function for cleared derivatives.

Baton's platform will aggregate data from Citi's banks and custodians and track collateral collected from its clients all the way through to CCPs. In addition, Baton will enable real-time visibility of excess/deficit calculations, collateral posted, and eligibility, haircuts and risk thresholds for specific clearing houses. Citi will be able to implement automated rules to optimize the movements of cash and securities to/from clearinghouses, eliminate manual entries into multiple systems, and reduce collateral risk and cut operational costs.

"Managing and redeploying cash and collateral has always been critical for safe and economic performance of clearing members," said Arjun Jayaram, CEO and Founder of Baton Systems. "As evidenced by the recent bout of volatility, it is even more critical for financial institutions to be equipped with tools that will help them effectively manage their intraday liquidity needs and reduce risk. Baton is increasingly recognized as the leading industry provider for these capabilities and we look forward to playing a role in improving Citi's treasury workflows."

"Our integration with Baton will help drive greater efficiency across our entire collateral workflow process and significantly reduce the risks we typically see with manual intervention," said Mariam Rafi, Head of Financial Resources Management for Citi Futures, Clearing and FXPB. "The automation and real-time view of collateral the system provides will enable us to more effectively deploy capital in the right place at the right time."

The Baton platform is immediately scalable across any financial institution, exchange or clearing house. Baton is extending its network across North America, Europe and Asia, and is in the process of expanding its office in New York and India.

About Baton

Baton Systems is reforming how payments are made in the world's largest financial markets. By delivering on-demand synchronization and orchestration of asset movements through its distributed ledger-based platform, it is liberating balance sheets and eliminating the need for capital-intensive pre-funding of FX and margin requirements. Founded in 2016 by technology, payments and capital markets veterans, and backed by venture capital, Baton Systems works with numerous market participants – including major global banks, custodian banks and exchanges – to meet today's demands for capital efficiency, regulatory compliance and operational superiority. Find out more at www.batonsystems.com .

