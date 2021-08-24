Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA Wins Best Law Firm for the Third Year in a Row

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA announces that it has been voted Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best in the categories of Best Attorney/Law Firm for the third year in a row and Best Title Company for a second time. The People's Choice Award Best of the Best honors businesses and organizations loved by the Tampa Bay community.

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA announces that it has been voted Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best in the categories of Best Attorney/Law Firm for the third year in a row and Best Title Company for a second time.

"It is a privilege to be celebrated by the community we strive to help and make a better place. We are proud that our lawyers and staff care first and foremost about our clients and this award acknowledges that. I believe that is the way it should be. We are here to serve." ~Sean McQuaid, Firm President

We Appreciate You

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA appreciates all its clients. Every case, no matter the size, receives personalized attention and respect. Our clients are what has made the Firm great. This award is not about the Firm, it is about our clients. On behalf of the entire law firm, thank you for this award.

Continuing the Legacy

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA is committed to continuing the legacy of excellence established by Anthony Battaglia in 1958. Mr. Battaglia was well-known for his bold style, but his preparation for his cases was unparalleled. This preparation gave him an advantage in the courtroom. These lessons were passed down to the other lawyers in the Firm. For over 60 years, the Firm has been a full-service law firm, which has allowed it to help people and businesses in virtually every situation.

Giving Back to the Community

The Firm is now the oldest law firm in St. Petersburg and still going strong. Part of its longevity has been its role in giving back to the community. Every lawyer and member of the staff is expected to participate in extracurricular organizations. Sean McQuaid is serving as Past President of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. He followed Anthony Battaglia and Aubrey Dicus as the third president of the Firm to serve in this role. Andrew Pardun, the chair of the real estate department, is serving with Sean as a member of the Executive Committee. Caitlin Szematowicz, chair of the labor and employment and appeals department, is serving as President of the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court for 2021-2022. The team is involved in a variety of non-profit activities and organizations in the community and looks forward to serving in the Riverview, FL, area as well.

Growth and Expansion

Since 1958, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA has been recognized for its skill and experience in handling personal injury claims, insurance disputes, estate planning and probate, wills and trusts, criminal defense, property damage insurance claims, commercial transactions, real estate, corporate and business litigation, as well as civil litigation. With the recent addition of five lawyers from Fisher & Sauls and the opening of a satellite office in Riverview located at 12953 US Highway 301 South, Suite 102, Riverview Florida, 33578, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA is positioned to serve every personal and corporate legal need.

For more information on the firm of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. please visit www.stpetelawgroup.com or contact the firm at 727-381-2300.

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. 5858 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33707 (727) 381-2300 Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. 12953 US-301 #102 Riverview, FL 33578 (813) 639-8111

Divisions of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.

Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas 5858 Central Ave, suite a St. Petersburg, FL 33707 (727) 381-2300 www.727injury.com Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas 12953 US Highway 301 South, Suite 102a Riverview Florida, 33578 (813) 639-8111 www.727injury.com St Petersburg Property Damage Attorney Jonathon W Douglas 5858 Central Ave, suite b St. Petersburg, FL 33707 (727) 381-2300 www.tampabayclaim.com St Petersburg Criminal Defense Attorney Sean McQuaid 5858 Central Ave, suite c St. Petersburg, FL 33707 (727) 381-2300 www.727defense.com St Petersburg Estate Planning & Probate Attorney 5858 Central Ave, suite d St. Petersburg, FL 33707 (727) 381-2300 www.bestlegacylawyer.com Riverview Estate Planning & Probate Attorney 12953 US Highway 301 South, Suite 102d Riverview Florida, 33578 (813) 639-8111 www.bestlegacylawyer.com St Petersburg Real Estate Attorneys 5858 Central Ave, suite e St. Petersburg, FL 33707 (727) 381-2300 www.727realestatelaw.com Riverview Real Estate Attorneys 12953 US Highway 301 South, Suite 102e Riverview Florida, 33578 (813) 639-8111 www.727realestatelaw.com



Related Images

battaglia-ross-dicus-mcquaid-pa.jpg

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA Wins Best Law Firm for the Third Year in a Row

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA announces that it has been voted Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best in the categories of Best Attorney/Law Firm for the third year in a row and Best Title Company for a second time.



SOURCE Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.