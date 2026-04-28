Battalion Brands Expands Veteran-Owned Residential Roofing Services in Metro Atlanta, GA with New Franchise Launch

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Battalion Brands, a veteran-founded franchise and development platform, has expanded its footprint in Georgia with the launch of a new V.C. Veterans Contracting, LLC franchise serving Metro Atlanta homeowners, including Marietta, East Cobb, Vinings, Smyrna, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, and surrounding North Atlanta suburbs.

The expansion reflects Battalion Brands' mission to equip veterans with the training, structure, and support needed to transition into business ownership while meeting growing demand for residential roofing, roof replacement, and storm damage repair services in the Metro Atlanta area, a region frequently impacted by severe weather and hail events.

The Atlanta franchise is owned and operated by brothers Chris and Bryant Eden. Chris, a U.S. Army veteran, brings a strong foundation of leadership and operational discipline, paired with the brothers' experience managing roof replacements, asphalt shingle installations, and storm restoration projects for homeowners across Metro Atlanta.

"We're building a system designed for high-capacity veterans to step into ownership roles and get another opportunity to lead," said Kyle Conte, Founder and Principal of Battalion Brands and Owner and CEO of V.C. Veterans Contracting LLC. "This business offers real fulfillment, real complexity, and a path to close the skilled trades gap with disciplined, well-supported operators."

Battalion Brands' growth in Georgia is further supported by strong local partnerships, including alignment with established operators in the market.

"Whitco Roofing is proud to support Battalion Brands in expanding access to high-quality residential roofing services across Metro Atlanta," said Grant Whitney, Principal at Battalion Brands and CEO of Whitco Roofing. "This partnership strengthens the delivery of professional roof replacement, roof repair, and storm restoration services for homeowners throughout the Atlanta, Georgia market."

V.C. Veterans Contracting is an IBHS FORTIFIED Roof® certified contractor, installing FORTIFIED Roof® systems that exceed Georgia building code requirements and are designed to better withstand high winds, heavy rain, and severe storm conditions common in Atlanta and the Southeast. This approach is increasingly relevant as Metro Atlanta homeowners prioritize durable roofing systems, insurance-backed roof replacements, and long-term protection against storm damage.

"As we grow, we are focused on placing the right leaders in high-demand markets like Metro Atlanta, where residential roofing needs continue to grow," said Andy Stofleth, Chief Strategy Officer of Battalion Brands. "Chris and Bryant bring the discipline, operational mindset, and community focus required to execute at a high level and build something that lasts."

The Atlanta team will focus on residential roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage inspections, insurance claim support, and asphalt shingle roofing systems for homeowners across Metro Atlanta, GA.

Founded by veterans and built on structured systems and mentorship, Battalion Brands continues to scale a national residential roofing platform focused on delivering reliable, high-quality roofing services in key markets like Atlanta, GA.

With the Atlanta franchise now operating, the company is positioned to serve homeowners across Metro Atlanta with trusted roof replacement, roof repair, and storm restoration services while developing the next generation of veteran business owners.

About Battalion Brands

Battalion Brands is a veteran-founded franchise platform that helps service members transition into business ownership through structured training, technology, and mentorship within the residential roofing and home services industry, with a focus on high-demand markets like Atlanta, Georgia.

Media Contact:

Andy Stofleth

Chief Strategy Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Battalion Brands