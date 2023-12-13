BATTEA CLASS ACTION SERVICES APPOINTS MICHAEL J. MCCREESH AS CEO

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Battea Class Action Services, LLC, the leading global experts in providing "one-stop" international investment recovery from antitrust and securities class actions and litigation research and monitoring to more than 1,000 clients including banks and hedge funds, has announced the appointment of Michael J. McCreesh, as the Company's CEO, reporting directly to the Chairman of the Board, Peter K. Hansen.

Since joining Battea in September 2019 as President, Mr. McCreesh has worked as an integral piece across divisions of the business, and strengthened the senior leadership team, while helping Battea continue to thrive, expand its global footprint, and deliver maximum client recovery capabilities.

"Mike has played a very important role in the Company's continued success over the past several years. This appointment solidifies and strengthens Battea's position as the leader in securities class action recovery and litigation research. Battea is a very successful and growing company, and with this new appointment, we are confident that we will continue to set further benchmarks of industry success," said Mr. Hansen.

Prior to joining Battea, Mr. McCreesh spent 25 years with Goldman Sachs, where he built his reputation as a hands-on Managing Director within the Securities Division. Mr. McCreesh, amongst other responsibilities, led the Global Client Commission Management business and served as global strategist on the MiFID unbundling strategy.

About Battea Class Action Services, LLC:

Battea Class Action Services is the global leader and expert in all stages of asserting and processing settlement claims and distributions and providing global litigation research and monitoring. The Company has been a leader in the space for over 20 years, serving more than 1,000 institutions around the world, including many of the world's largest banks, hedge funds, and buy-side investors. The Company's deep understanding of market operations facilitates the process of identifying and computing claims losses at an expert, "full-service" level, whether OTC or exchange-traded and across all instruments and execution platforms. The combined experience of the Battea team is unrivalled and brought to bear for its clients, guiding them through the entire cycle of the litigation and settlement process. For more information, visit https://battea.com.

For media and investor inquiries, contact Kevin Doyle, Global Head of Marketing, at +1-203-595-4329 or at [email protected].

