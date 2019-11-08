Batter & Breader Premixes (Adhesion, Tempura, Beer, Thick, and Customized) Market - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Batter & Breader Premixes Market by Application (Meat, Seafood, and Vegetables), Batter Type (Adhesion, Tempura, Beer, Thick, and Customized), Breader Type (Crumbs & Flakes and Flour & Starch), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global batter premixes market was valued at USD 864.8 million in 2018. It is estimated to reach USD 921.0 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach USD 1,382.2 million during the forecast period, in terms of value. The global breader premixes market was valued at USD 1,230.9 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 1,842.2 million during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The global batter & breader premixes market comprises major international players, such as Bunge Limited (US), Associated British Foods (UK), McCormick & Company (US), and Kerry Group plc (Ireland). New product launches, expansions, and investments in R&D are some of the strategies that have been adopted by the key players in the market. These strategies have broadened the scope of the market.

The key drivers include the rising consumption of premium meat products and the rising demand for QSRs.



The growth of the batter & breader premixes market is driven by the rising consumption of processed meat products along with the increasing popularity of QSRs. Also, the increasing per capita income is further accelerating market growth. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials is hampering the market growth.



The market for batter premixes in the batter & breader premixes market is projected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The batter is a thin dough that is used as a coating while frying various food products, such as chicken, pork, seafood, nuts, vegetables, and fruits. The batter premixes market, by type, is segmented into adhesion batter, tempura batter, beer batter, thick batter, and customized batter. Among these, the customized batter segment is projected to experience a significant rise in demand in the coming years, due to the inclination of consumers toward a variety of meat products with different flavors. Moreover, the increasing adoption of batter premixes in homemade chicken and seafood dishes is also projected to expand its demand during the forecast period.



The adhesion batter segment accounted for the maximum share, based on batter type, in the batter & breader premixes market, in terms of value.



Adhesion is mainly the physical and chemical bonding of the coating material with itself as well as with the food product. Adhesion batter provides an outer coating to food products. It is made from various types of starch and is characterized by high solid content and low viscosity. Due to this, adhesion batter binds the outer layers of coating to the food product by creating a cohesive layer between them. It aids in controlling the pick-up of breading, which reduces crumb fall-off and prevents surface voids.



The adhesion batter segment is projected to dominate the market by 2025, in terms of value. This is due to the high adoption of adhesion batter in QSRs in most North American and European countries. Further, the increasing demand for adhesion batter in meat, seafood, and vegetable applications, such as onion rings and zucchini, is also projected to drive its demand.



The meat segment accounted for the maximum share, based on batter application, in the batter & breader premixes market.



The meat segment is projected to be the largest in the global batter premixes market during the forecast period. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment, owing to the high consumption of chicken, pork, and beef products in fast-food centers. Products such as chicken nuggets and pork schnitzel are highly famous and use batter premixes for coating and taste enhancement. Batter premixes provide flavor, texture, and color to pork and chicken products as well as enhance the overall cooking process. Owing to such functional advantages, the popularity of these products is increasing among end-users in major economies, such as the US, Canada, and the UK. This is accelerating the growth of the meat batter premixes market.



The crumbs & flakes segment is a faster-growing segment, based on breader type, in the batter & breader premixes market.



Breadcrumbs are obtained by drying the bread and maintaining its moisture content up to 3%-8% and then breaking it down using a hammer mill or crusher, which breaks the bread into breadcrumbs. There are different types of breadcrumbs available in the market; they differ based on moisture content.



Breadcrumbs have several applications in food products and are used as the main ingredient in processed food products, such as breading fried food. They are also used as a coating on confectioneries. Furthermore, breadcrumbs increase the stability of food products and are, therefore, used in fried products. These factors have helped to propel the market share of the segment due to their high consumption in QSRs as well as traditional restaurants.



The meat segment is the fastest-growing segment, based on breader application, in the batter & breader premixes market.



The breader premixes market, based on application, has been segmented into seafood, meat, and vegetables. Breader premix products are experiencing a huge demand in applications involving chicken, beef, and pork. They are widely being utilized in several chicken products, as they provide desirable textural characteristics. Thus, in response to the growing demand for these products, breader premix users in the foodservice industry are prominently demanding breader premix products as well as focusing on offering new breader-coated meat products to their customers. These factors are propelling the breader premixes market globally.



High growth is projected to be witnessed in the North America batter & breader premixes market during the forecast period.



North America dominated the global batter & breader premixes market in 2018. This is due to the increasing demand for convenience food items in the meat and seafood category. Also, the high standard of living has accelerated the snack industry of this region, which, in turn, is accelerating the batter & breader premixes market.



The US is projected to dominate the North American batter & breader premixes market during the forecast period. This is due to the high awareness among consumers and food centers about the usage of these premixes in different applications.



Leading players profiled in this report:

Kerry Group ( Ireland )

) Bunge Limited (US)

Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (US)

McCormick & Company (US)

Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Associated British Foods plc (UK)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Euroma ( Netherlands )

) House- Autry Mills (US)

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rise in the Consumption of Premium Meat Products

Inclination Toward Low-Carb and Gluten-Free Products

Rising Demand for Processed, Prepared, and Convenience Food

Restraints

Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials

Prevalence of Allergies to Batter & Breader Premix Sources, Such as Soy and Wheat

Opportunities

Emerging Markets Illustrating Great Potential for Batter & Breader Premixes

Increase in Investments in Research & Development for New Batter & Breader Technologies

Challenges

Infrastructural and Regulatory Challenges in Developing Countries

Shift Toward Fresh Food Products

