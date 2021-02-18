Batteries Plus Announces Partnership with RELiON Battery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Battery Day, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, Batteries Plus, is pleased to announce a new agreement with global lithium battery company, RELiON Battery. The company announced today the addition of RELiON's lithium battery products in select stores across the U.S. With increasing consumer demand for lithium batteries, Batteries Plus aims to provide customers with an alternative to conventional lead-acid batteries as lithium batteries are inherently lightweight, have a longer life and charge quickly, among many other benefits.

"As the nation's leading battery retailer, we are always looking for opportunities to build mutually beneficial partnerships and that is exactly what RELiON offers," said Shawn Budiac, VP Category Management for Batteries Plus. "As a leader in manufacturing lithium iron phosphate batteries, RELiON offers a high-quality solution for our customers looking to elevate their battery needs for outdoor recreational vehicles, solar energy systems and commercial applications."

RELiON Battery is leading the industry with innovative power options as many consumers shift to lithium batteries for high power applications such as bass fishing, sailing, recreational vehicles, overland, solar, electric vehicles, and more. RELiON's lithium batteries are built to withstand harsh environmental elements, while being maintenance-free and highly efficient. They allow those seeking an outdoor lifestyle to do so without worrying if their batteries will last.

"We are thrilled to bring our lithium battery solutions to Batteries Plus customers across the U.S.," said RELiON Battery CEO Paul Hecimovich. "RELiON and Batteries Plus have the same goal: to provide reliable, long-lasting power so customers can go where they want, when they want with ease. We look forward to this partnership and continuing to bring industry-leading lithium batteries to the forefront."

Batteries Plus will offer customers' RELiON's most popular lithium products, including 12V, 24V and 48V batteries that can power all types of equipment. In addition, customers that purchase RELiON Battery products are also supporting the planet, as the company donates 1% of annual revenue to nonprofits fighting for a healthier and more sustainable environment.

To learn more about Batteries Plus and RELiON Battery, visit batteriesplus.com and relionbattery.com.

About Batteries Plus

Batteries Plus Bulbs, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit www.batteriesplus.com.

About RELiON Battery

RELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to help customers challenge and overcome their limits by providing the best drop-in lithium batteries and give back by donating one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet. RELiON products power a range of applications including, Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit relionbattery.com.

