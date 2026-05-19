Batteries Plus Bolsters Franchise Development Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Leading Power Solutions Franchise Taps Seasoned Franchising Experts to Support Systemwide Growth

HARTLAND, Wis., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, continues to invest in franchise development with two key leadership appointments. The brand welcomes Rick Schanz as Franchise Development Manager of Resales/Conversions and promotes Scott Buchalter to Senior Director of Franchise Relations and Administration, reinforcing Batteries Plus's commitment to scaling its system and supporting long-term success for franchise owners.

With over 20 years of experience in franchise brand management, Buchalter brings a proven track record of developing strategic initiatives and leading cross-functional teams to drive performance. In his role as Franchise Development Manager of Resales/Conversions, Schanz will lead the franchise resale process, including developing and managing a pipeline of qualified buyers, facilitating transactions, and partnering cross-functionally to guide candidates through the path to ownership.

Driving Continuous Franchise Growth and Development

Rick Schanz brings more than 30 years of experience in strategic sales, marketing, and partnership development, with a strong background in franchising and hospitality. Throughout his career, Schanz has specialized in building high-impact relationships and driving brand expansion. In his role as Franchise Development Manager of Resales/Conversions, Schanz will lead the franchise resale process, including developing and managing a pipeline of qualified buyers, facilitating transactions, and partnering cross-functionally to guide candidates through the path to ownership. His expertise will play a critical role in accelerating system growth.

Scott Buchalter joined Batteries Plus in January 2022 as Director of Franchise Relations and Administration. With over 20 years of experience in franchise brand management, Buchalter brings a proven track record of developing strategic initiatives and leading cross-functional teams to drive performance. As Senior Director of Franchise Relations and Administration, he oversees the overall health, alignment, and governance of the franchise system. He will continue to lead all franchisee relations, communication, and engagement, while expanding coaching programs and community-building initiatives designed to strengthen unit-level performance and profitability.

"Bringing Rick onto the team and promoting Scott are two key moves as we strengthen our franchise development engine," said Victor Daher, VP of Franchise Development at Batteries Plus. "Rick's expansive experience in franchise sales and resale strategy will help us unlock new growth opportunities, while Scott's leadership ensures we are building an aligned system that supports our franchisees at every stage of their journey."

Accelerated 2026 Growth

Batteries Plus continues to build momentum through 2026, expanding its footprint in key markets and reinforcing its position as a leader in retail and franchising.

"With strong demand and a highly resilient business model, we feel empowered by the growth we've already accomplished this year," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer at Batteries Plus. "Investing in experienced leaders like Rick and Scott ensures that we continue to bolster our foundation to support our next phase of growth and deliver long-term value to our network."

With more than 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus continues to expand its footprint as a recession-resistant, essential retail concept. The brand's diversified business model spanning batteries, lighting, device repair, and commercial power solutions, positions it as an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking stability and long-term growth.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Batteries Plus