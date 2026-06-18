Batteries Plus Launches Initiative and Supports Veterans in Honor of America's 250th Anniversary

Batteries Plus is offering customers a $5 off coupon for LUXPRO products in stores and online through July 4

Batteries Plus is a proud supporter of VFW's National Veterans Service Program

Batteries Plus' donation supports veterans, service members, and military families

Campaign reflects the continued growth of Batteries Plus' Power with Purpose platform

HARTLAND, Wis., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus is proud to support the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the U.S. with its newest Power with Purpose initiative in collaboration with LUXPRO in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

This initiative gives us an opportunity to honor America's 250th anniversary by supporting veterans & military families Post this Batteries Plus is proud to support the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the U.S. with its newest Power with Purpose initiative in collaboration with LUXPRO in honor of America’s 250th anniversary. Batteries Plus is supporting the VFW National Veterans Service Program through a corporate donation. Separately, Batteries Plus is offering customers up to $5 off select LUXPRO products in stores and online at batteriesplus.com.

Lighting the Way for Veterans

The VFW's National Veterans Service Program provides free and accredited claims assistance to millions of military and veteran families. Batteries Plus is supporting the VFW National Veterans Service Program through a corporate donation. Separately, Batteries Plus is offering customers up to $5 off select LUXPRO products in stores and online at batteriesplus.com. Qualified products include Patriotic flashlights and headlamps, as well as string lights and mosquito lanterns. The promotion runs through July 4, aligning with the country's milestone semiquincentennial anniversary.

"This initiative gives us an opportunity to honor America's 250th anniversary by supporting veterans and military families through an organization with a long legacy of advocacy and service," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We're proud to work with LUXPRO and the VFW on a campaign that allows us to recognize the service and sacrifice of those who have given so much to our country."

Resources for Those Who Served

Through its programs, the VFW helps:

Assist veterans and their families in obtaining earned benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Advocate for veterans in legislation, healthcare, and education.

Welcome combat service members home and "Remember. Everyone. Deployed."

The nonprofit organization's mission aligns seamlessly with Batteries Plus' ongoing commitment to supporting American service members, including helping veterans pursue franchise ownership. As a member of IFA VetFran, Batteries Plus provides veterans with in-depth training and internal resources to support their path to franchise ownership. In 2025, Batteries Plus was ranked No. 71 out of 150 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchises for Veterans list.

Powering Impact Across Communities

This latest Power with Purpose initiative reflects Batteries Plus' continued effort to support broader community impact. Since launching Power with Purpose in 2025 as a unified charitable platform, Batteries Plus has supported a range of natural causes, including:

74,000 trees planted with the Arbor Day foundation (2025 & 2026)

$163,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (2026)

2.3 million battery cells to Toys for Tots (2025)

With over 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus serves as America's go-to battery and service provider. To explore the full range of services offered to both consumers and businesses, or to find a convenient Batteries Plus location near you, visit: www.batteriesplus.com. To learn more about the VFW and how it supports U.S. veterans and families, visit: vfw.org. Visit LUXPRO.com to discover the full range of high-quality lighting products that LUXPRO has to offer.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS OF THE U.S.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans organization, founded in 1899. As a congressionally chartered nonprofit, it represents over 1.4 million members in nearly 6,000 worldwide posts. The VFW, which includes the VFW Auxiliary, is dedicated to advocacy, service, and community support under the motto, "NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS." For more information, visit vfw.org.

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 264

SOURCE Batteries Plus