Batteries Plus at Full Charge Heading into the Second Half of 2026 with 15 Signed Agreements for 30 New Units

Specialty Battery and Power Solutions Leader Pairs Multi-Unit Growth with National Recognition and Invests in Leadership, Brand and Community

HARTLAND, Wis., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading specialty battery and power solutions service center, is heading into the second half of 2026 with sustained momentum on every front. The brand signed 15 franchise agreements covering 30 units and opened 12 new stores in the first six months of the year, building a strong foundation for the year marked by national recognition, new leadership, expanded strategic partnerships and a growing commitment to community impact.

Commercial-First Model Fuels Multi-Unit Growth

The brand's growth in 2026 continues to reflect a growing confidence in their diversified, essential-service model, and in its commercial business in particular. Franchisees serving hospitals, school systems, municipalities and community organizations are posting some of the system's strongest sales results to date.

"Our growth so far this year reflects the strength of a model built for durable, everyday demand," said Victor Daher, VP of Franchise Development at Batteries Plus. "Owners are increasingly investing in more than one unit, and many are seeing their strongest returns on the commercial side, serving the hospitals, schools and municipalities that depend on reliable power. That commercial-first mindset is fueling both franchisee performance and the pace of our development."

That momentum was on full display in May at the brand's annual Sales Achievement Event in Orlando, which recognized top-performing owners from across the system:

150 franchisees representing 75 ownership groups from across the country

226 awards presented across categories including commercial growth and operational performance

Rookie of the Year honors for Sion Owen, who built a strong commercial presence in the Minneapolis metro after launching through the brand's Commercial First program

Investing in Leadership, Partnerships and Brand

Batteries Plus spent the first half of 2026 strengthening the engine behind that growth. The brand promoted Jon Sica from Chief Operating Officer to President, reflecting a focus on strategic growth under a proven leadership team. This also comes with the expansion of the franchise development team, adding Rick Schanz as Franchise Development Manager of Resales/Conversions and promoting Scott Buchalter to Senior Director of Relations and Administration.

Batteries Plus also deepened its bench of strategic partners as well, having named event management agency, GoGather, as its Official Strategic Event Management Partner through 2027. The brand also engaged franchise marketing agency, HOTDISH, to sharpen development strategy and reach sophisticated, multi-unit operators. On the consumer side, Batteries Plus launched its national "Battery Pack" advertising campaign, building its Experts in Charge platform by spotlighting the knowledge and personality of the store associates who set the brand apart.

Powering Communities with Purpose

Community impact remained central to the brand's first half through its Power with Purpose program. In February, Batteries Plus announced its largest single-year holiday contribution to date, donating more than 1.6 million batteries to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program to help ensure donated toys arrive ready to use.

This summer, Batteries Plus extended that commitment through their support of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), as was demonstrated through its Power with Purpose: America 250 campaign in partnership with LUXPRO. In conjunction with the campaign, Batteries Plus and LUXPRO will donate approximately $17,000 to the VFW's National Veterans Service Program, supporting veterans and their families.

Building AI From the Inside Out

Batteries Plus is also developing and investing in technology designed to strengthen the owner experience. Building on the AI-ready enterprise architecture the brand has developed over the past several years, Batteries Plus is creating proprietary tools in-house rather than turning to an outside vendor, an approach still uncommon across franchising.

"We are investing in this brand the same way our owners are betting on it," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer of Batteries Plus. "We spent the past several years building an AI-ready foundation from the inside out rather than buying it off the shelf, and we are now developing proprietary tools on top of it to take friction out of everyday operations for our franchisees and their customers."

National Brand Recognition

The brand's first half of the year was matched by a wave of national honors spanning franchising, retail and workplace culture, including:

Named Best Retail Franchise – 2025 by the Global Franchise Awards

by the Global Franchise Awards Named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 , one of the industry's most competitive and comprehensive rankings

, one of the industry's most competitive and comprehensive rankings Named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Hall of Fame for the 3rd year in a row since the list was introduced in 2023

for the 3rd year in a row since the list was introduced in 2023 Recognized as one of the SOCi100 Most Visible Local Enterprise Brands of 2026

Included on Forbes' 2026 Best Midsize Employers List

With over 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus serves as America's go-to battery and service provider. To explore the full range of services offered to both consumers and businesses, or to find a convenient Batteries Plus location near you, visit: www.batteriesplus.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Paige Stark, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Batteries Plus